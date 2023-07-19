On July 17, as the council chamber filled up with what several staff members described as the largest turnout for any Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission meeting they had ever seen, the scowl on developer Glenn Drew’s face deepened.
Over 200 members of a Friendly Avenue community turned out to voice their opposition to Drew’s plans to build 26 “high-density luxury townhomes” on three tracts of land consisting of roughly four acres at 4004 West Friendly Avenue. Drew, who sat in the back of the packed room, left the talking to his attorney, who requested a continuance until the August 21 meeting.
When asked by Commission chair Sandra O’Connor if he would like to speak on the continuance, Drew’s attorney, Alex Elkin of Brooks Pierce, said that his client requested the additional time “in order to further engage with the neighborhood and community with respect to the application and conditions that are offered.”
As no opposition was expressed, Commissioner Zac Engle motioned to continue the hearing to the August 21st meeting. Commissioner Keith Peterson seconded and the motion carried unanimously. “I guess this has been a good rehearsal,” said O’Connor as she thanked those in the packed council chamber for turning out, but also cautioned them that “we cannot carry signs in chambers.”
The three plots at 4004 West Friendly that Drew hopes to rezone from R-3 (Residential Single-Family-3) to CD-RM-8 (Conditional District-Residential Multifamily-8). Andy Aronson is one of the neighbors who oppose his request to do so.
“For the last 70 years,” said Aronson, “it’s been three houses per acre, with large setbacks 100 feet from Friendly and large lots. The neighborhood is very quiet and people here enjoy that. The proposed 26 townhome duplexes that he wants to build and rent out are like nothing in the neighborhood.”
Aronson said that he was already dismayed by successful rezonings by other developers that he said have already changed the character of the area, referring to what he described as “the huge medical center they’re putting at Muirs Chapel and Friendly” and a three-story apartment complex at Avondale and Friendly.
“The ability to do something doesn’t mean you should be doing it. Sometimes you have to take other people’s lives into consideration, but Mr. Drew doesn’t care about that, and the community has turned out in vast numbers to oppose it. A lot of people are upset and do not want this to happen, and there is absolutely no reason why it should. When you take a look at the land use, it’s adverse to what’s around there, it doesn’t fit in, it’s going to create traffic problems, it’s going to create safety problems, and it’s going to create pollution problems, from light, noise, and trash. And he’s been very disingenuous about telling us what is going on.”
Aronson is one of three residents in the contest area who allege that, at a recent meeting with neighbors, Drew had been questioned about his background as a developer, and said things that Aronson and others claimed to find irrelevant or dubious.
“He said that he developed Burger Kings. Well, that’s fine, but we were asking about his residential background. When pressed on that, he said he developed the Cone Mansion. Well, that was built in 1901, which would mean he’s over 122 years old. I don’t think that’s the case, but that’s what he told our group at our first meeting in July when he was explaining what he wanted to do in a meeting required by the zoning commission. He might have misspoken, but he didn’t say that he did.”[IM1]
Aronson called Drew “the same person who was in the American Hebrew Academy, which went belly-up under his watch.”
Drew is the nephew of Maurice “Chico” Sabbah, the businessman and philanthropist who founded the American Hebrew Academy (AHA) on Hobbes Road in Greensboro in 2001 and died in 2006. AHA, the world’s only pluralistic coed Jewish boarding school, closed in 2019 and rebranded in 2020 as AHA International School, but never reopened.
Fortress Re, Sabbah’s Burlington-based commercial aviation reinsurance company, had reinsured every airplane involved with the 9/11 attacks, and the $400 million settlement wiped out his endowment for the school, leaving tuition and fundraising unable to cover its $18 million-dollar operating costs.
Drew served as the school’s CEO, executive director, and General Counsel from its 2001 opening until his resignation in November 2020. In a June 2019 Triad City Beat article on the academy’s downfall, Jordan Green reported that, although contributions declined from $5.2 million in 2013 to $404,987 in 2016, Drew’s compensation increased from $402,549 to $538,362 in that same period.
Drew’s LLC CZS Development was incorporated in 2021. OpenCorporates.com lists its registered address as 4010 Hazel Lane and Drew as agent and chairman.
Another neighbor who alleged that Drew had described himself as a builder of the Cone Mansion is Jenny Kaiser.
“As a group, we were trying to discern what kind of experience Mr. Drew has in actual residential development. He said he built the Cone Mansion. Several architects and architectural buffs in the audience called it to his attention that he wasn’t born when it was built. After being pressed on the issue, he backtracked and said he helped on the renovation, but he definitely originally said he built it.”[IM2]
Kaiser [IM3] said she had “three major concerns” about the proposed rezoning and development. She said the first is with the property setback, a term which when applied to real estate means the distance legally required between a dwelling or structure and the property line of the plot on which it stands.
“The minimum setback the city makes in rezoning is 35 feet, so it would be that distance from Friendly Avenue. All neighboring homes have a setback between 100 and 110 feet. That’s about 75 to 80 feet of a differential between the first house in his development versus the other houses on the street. This is a beautiful stretch of Friendly Avenue, and this property being so close to the street would really detract from it.”
The second, said Kaiser, is density.
“Currently, he could theoretically take the R3 zoning that he has and build up to 12 homes on that property without having any rezoning. And that’s a lot in a very dense portion, but he wants it rezoned so he can build 26 units.”
The third, said Kaiser, is what she called “the context of the neighborhood.”
“It has very unique homes, from traditional to colonial to modern to midcentury. To have a development where every house is exactly the same doesn’t fit with the neighborhood. And the building material he looking to use, brick façade rather than actual brick, and vinyl siding, also doesn’t fit.”
Buddy Mills, another neighbor who has been working to organize opposition to the rezoning, also alleged she heard Drew say this at a meeting with people from the neighborhood held at Beth David Synagogue.
“After he made the Cone Mansion claim, someone in the audience at Beth David googled when it was built, and then asked Mr. Drew if he was around in the early 1900s. He then clarified that he has helped restore the mansion.”
Nicky Smith, who described himself as a “core member of the group spearheading this resistance,” said he was worried about water runoff from the property if 26 units are built on it.
“We already have a problem with that in this stretch of Friendly Avenue, where water runoff goes right through the valley area between Kemp Road east and Kemp Road west and down into King Pond, and from there into Lake Euphemia. Our complaint is that when the city annexed the township of Hamilton Lakes, it never agreed to take ownership of any of the Hamilton Lake lakes, and so we as homeowners are responsible for dredging our lakes to keep the area clean. Creating that apartment complex, and all the traffic it will increase around the units will create more and more road debris that’s going to come right into our King Pond and right into Lake Euphemia.”
John Drinkard works for CMJW Architects in Winston-Salem but has lived in this neighborhood off Friendly 1984. “As an architect, I have seen rezoning applications done very well so that they can really add to a neighborhood. I came to Drew’s first meeting with an open mind, and the hope I would see something that would make me say, oh, this is good! But instead, I was shocked at his proposed development. There’s no design at all involved in it. It stands out as something incongruent with the neighborhood. He’s destroying the tree line and it doesn’t mesh with the neighbors.”
It was impossible to approach Drew either in the crowded chamber or the equally crowded lobby outside it, and he quickly exited the building without speaking to any reporters. YES! Weekly has reached out to him via phone and email, but at press time, he had not responded to a request for comment.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
