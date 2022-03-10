UMAR Arts Festival to be held in Winston-Salem in Spring 2022
Winston-Salem, NC (March 10, 2022) – UMAR, a disability nonprofit serving western North Carolina, will hold an arts festival on Saturday, April 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.
The festival will feature a variety of unique artworks for sale from artists at UMAR arts centers based in Charlotte, Lincolnton, and Reidsville. This family-friendly event will also feature live music, food and refreshments, and fun games and activities including a scavenger hunt and community art piece. Admission is free and open to the public.
“We’re beyond excited to host this arts festival supporting our artists and the organization as a whole,” Chief Development Officer Andra Eason said. “The pandemic has certainly presented unique challenges in ensuring the programs we provide are able to continue. It is our hope that this arts festival offers the community a safe way to enjoy a spring afternoon, engage with our participants, and help support our mission to provide critical services to those we serve.”
All art purchases will go directly to the respective artist, who earns a commission on their work. A portion of each sale will also be given to the arts centers to help fund programs that support UMAR participants. Additional proceeds from the festival will support the organization in its mission to promote community inclusion, independence, and growth for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential, vocational, and cultural enrichment opportunities.
More information can be found at umarinfo.com/2022-umar-arts-festival.
A variety of sponsorships are available, including title sponsorship, individual tent sponsorships, and activity sponsorships. Those interested in supporting the event through sponsorship can contact Corporate Relations Manager Dana McDow at DanaM@UMARinfo.com or 704.659.7618.
As a nonprofit, UMAR encourages donations in support of the event to ensure its financial viability. Interested donors can make a gift by visiting UMARinfo.com/donate and designate their contribution to the ‘2022 Arts Festival.’ Gifts are also accepted by checks made to UMAR and sent to 77 Center Drive, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC, 28217.
###
Founded in 1983 by the United Methodist Church, UMAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community inclusion, independence, and growth for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout western NC. UMAR currently supports more than 300 adults through group housing, supported employment and cultural enrichment opportunities. To learn more about UMAR, visit UMARinfo.com.
