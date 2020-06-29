Sign your name to begin practicing NCCJ’s new Open Minds, Respectful Voices initiative and gather (in person or virtually) at the Citation Award Dinner November 11
GREENSBORO – Following the widespread anti-racism protests sparked by the devastating murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, interest in NCCJ’s work has skyrocketed. NCCJ works to build compassionate and just communities free of bias, bigotry and racism. As a “convener of conversations” our organization is dedicated to building bridges of understanding and respect across different groups.
NCCJ Executive Director Ivan Canada says, “People are talking. They’re concerned, they have questions, they want to know what they can do. Folks are seeking support and resources to have these difficult conversations about race, about law enforcement, about all these aspects of identity that shape who we are and how we see the world.”
NCCJ is excited to announce two ways for the community to support and engage with our work and mission: The launch of a new initiative, ”Open Minds, Respectful Voices,” and the annual Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner, which will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at the Koury Convention Center with options for attendees to participate in person or virtually.
Open Minds, Respectful Voices is a set of practices that will help all of us to engage in more respectful and effective conversation. While this initiative was designed over the last year, it is needed now more than ever as we navigate new conversations and build relationships to create lasting change in our community. Individuals and organizations are signing on to join in the practices. “None of us is perfect, and engaging effectively takes practice,” says NCCJ board member Mona Edwards. “Open Minds, Respectful Voices is designed to give us all the opportunity to engage intentionally, and to build new skills.”
Learn more about NCCJ’s Open Minds, Respectful Voices initiative and sign your name to join in the practices: https://www.nccjtriad.org/community-practices/
The Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner is NCCJ’s largest program, largest fundraiser and the Triad’s largest annual event dedicated to diversity and inclusion. Revenue from the dinner provides essential support for NCCJ’s work throughout the year.
This year’s dinner will be held on Wednesday, November 11. Tickets and table sponsorships are on sale now. “We’re asking you to partner with NCCJ to fight racism, bias and bigotry in our Triad community,” says Canada. “You can invest in this work by buying individual tickets or asking your employer to sponsor a table.”
At the Citation Award Dinner, NCCJ honors local leaders for their extraordinary achievements to promote inclusion and create a more compassionate community for everyone. We are pleased to announce that this years’ dinner will be co-chaired by two couples who have been longtime NCCJ supporters: Denny Kelly and Lou Bouvier of Greensboro and Ann and Jim Morgan of High Point. Jim is a recipient of the Citation Award, and Denny and Jim have both served on NCCJ’s Board of Directors. All four co-chairs have devoted much of their time to bettering the Triad community throughout their respective careers, volunteerism, community organizing, and philanthropy.
NCCJ is working closely with the Koury Convention Center to ensure that all appropriate health and safety measures will be taken to follow government guidelines and orders, and to ensure the comfort and well-being of in-person attendees. However, because participation in person may not be an option for all guests, NCCJ will be offering the option of attending in-person or participating virtually.
Reserve your Citation Award Dinner sponsorship or tickets at www.nccjtriad.org/citation
MORE ABOUT NCCJ
NCCJ is a human relations organization. We work to build communities free of bias, bigotry, and racism by promoting understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions.
NCCJ’s highest-profile program is ANYTOWN, our flagship youth leadership summer program. Since the 1980s, more than 4,000 local high school students have participated in the weeklong ANYTOWN program. Thousands more have attended NCCJ’s in-school programs, which focus on teaching students to recognize and counteract the stereotypes and prejudice that often lead to bullying and discrimination.
In addition to these youth-focused programs, NCCJ also offers diversity and inclusion programs for educators and other adult professionals. Contact nccj@nccjtriad.org to arrange an NCCJ diversity and inclusion program for your school, workplace or organization.
For more information, visit www.nccjtriad.org or contact Erika Wilhite at 336-272-0359 x 150
