At approximately 1:19 p.m. in the afternoon Sept. 29, 2020, members of the Winston-Salem Police Department were conducting a larceny investigation at Lowes Home Improvement located at 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard. Sgt. M.C. Knight, of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, observed the listed suspects running from within the Lowes Home Improvement store.
Sgt. Knight observed the two suspects enter a parked vehicle and Sgt. Knight attempted to detain the suspects.
The driver of the suspect vehicle, subsequently identified as thirty (30) year-old, Mark Jeffrey Adkins Jr., of 4906 Thornbrook Ln., Winston-Salem, attempted to flee the scene and collided into Sgt. Knight’s police vehicle to further his escape, resulting in a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Jonestown road where Mr. Adkins collided into a citizen’s vehicle. This citizen was uninjured.
The passenger of the suspect vehicle, subsequently identified as thirty-seven (37) year-old Jaryd William Mullins of 4330 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, and Mr. Adkins then fled on foot. Both were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.
Booking photographs will not be provided at his time due to ongoing investigations.
Mark Jeffrey Adkins is currently out on bond in an unrelated matter in Randolph County. One charge related to that matter is the charge of Felony Flee to Elude. He was released on bond in that matter on July 10, 2020. Those charges are still pending. There is no other information in regards to the Randolph County Investigation and charges at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
