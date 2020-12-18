The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 1904 E. 17th St in reference to a reported shooting.
Upon arrival Brandon Denard Crosby, /18/M was located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and thigh. A juvenile victim was located with a wound to the leg. The investigation has revealed that both victims were together walking in the 1700 blk of Hattie Ave. when they were approached by 2 females and 3 males occupying a white Kia passenger car.
A verbal altercation ensued which led to one of the passengers discharging a firearm several times at the victims. Both victims were transported to Baptist Hospital. The juvenile’s injuries are minor and Mr. Crosby is currently in stable but critical condition.
At the time of this Public Records Release, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
