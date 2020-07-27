The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a report of a “Shooting” at 1318 N. Jackson Avenue in Thomasville on 7/26/2020.
The listed victims were outside of 1318 N. Jackson Avenue when an unknown make and model vehicle drove in front of the residence and the occupants began shooting at the listed victims.
The victims attempted to run inside the listed address and were struck by rounds before they could seek shelter inside. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arriving on scene.
All of the victims sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Both victims are in stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.
There is no further information to be release at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
