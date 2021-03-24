Two Protests. Same Cause. Different Response.

“Say his name,” shouted AJ Morgan to fellow activists gathered in front of Ben & Jerry’s in Greensboro’s Friendly Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Marcus Smith!” roared the crowd.
The last time Morgan led a protest at Friendly, it ended when Greensboro police threatened marchers with a sonic weapon. On Saturday, officers were called to the scene by the Friendly Center Security Director but did not approach those demanding the city settle a lawsuit brought by the family of the man who died after being hogtied by GPD officers in 2018.
There are several differences between Saturday’s protest and the one on June 27 of last year.
The earlier one was organized by Morgan and the organization known as the Three, who in previous marches had shut down parts of Battleground and Wendover Avenues and I-40. Most of those who spoke at it were Black and under 40. The June 2020 marches aimed to make an economic statement by temporarily denying access to businesses in areas other than downtown.
While police allowed the Battleground and Wendover marches to continue along their announced routes, the one at Friendly Center ended when the GPD threatened to deploy the department’s Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD). While LRADs can be used as directional PA systems, the devices are also sonic crowd-control weapons capable of damaging eardrums and inducing vomiting.
In contrast, Saturday’s protest was organized by the Greensboro Justice Coalition, which skews a bit older than groups protesting last year. The first speaker was internationally-known activist, labor organizer, and Greensboro Massacre survivor Rev. Nelson Johnson of the Beloved Community Center. Subsequent speakers included two prominent local white activists; retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts and Democracy Greensboro’s Hester Petty.
The June protest marched into multiple businesses, some of which welcomed them (the Fresh Market gave them cups of water, and another business gave me them ice pops and Chilly Willies), while others, such as Old Navy, tried to keep them out. They blocked the Green Valley Road Exit for 15 minutes, which led to incidents of one white motorist brandishing a pistol and racially charged slurs being thrown.
Saturday’s protesters stayed out of public streets and gathered in one place rather than marching through the shopping center. They stationed themselves in the traffic circle outside of Ben & Jerry’s - another business which appeared to welcome their presence. There, members of the Bike Patrol, a volunteer group that regularly escorts anti-racist marchers in Greensboro and Graham, directed traffic around the protest. Drivers were slowed down, and in some cases, only allowed to turn one way but were never stopped. Before the rally, small groups of activists distributed flyers throughout the shopping center.
Perhaps the most significant difference between last year’s protest and this one was how the crowd answered, “Say his name!” Last year, the response was a litany of Black men and women killed by police, including the names George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and Winston-Salem’s John Neville. On Saturday, every repetition of SAY HIS NAME! by Morgan, Rev. Johnson, and singer Lauren Cunningham was answered with a thunderous MARCUS SMITH!
This was the first time a major protest over Smith’s 2018 death has been held outside of downtown Greensboro.
Ten minutes into the rally, a security director for Friendly Central Properties arrived and asked protesters to disperse. Rev. Johnson responded equally politely but stated they would only do so if ordered to leave by police. The security director then called GPD on his cell phone, speaking to someone he addressed as “Ron.” After about 20 minutes, GPD officers emerged from patrol cars in front of Harris-Teeter, and bicycle officers gathered in the cinema parking lot, but neither group approached the protesters.
“See, they won’t disperse a more diverse crowd,” said Johnson. He then asked Lauren Cunningham to sing “Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Set on Freedom),” a song composed by Rev. Robert Wesby during the 1961 Freedom Rides.
“Nina Simone, one of my favorite singers, said we shouldn’t have to fear,” said Cunningham. “If we’re having a mental crisis, we shouldn’t have to fear our own police department.” The restraint that ended Smith’s life was applied after Smith, who was suffering a mental health crisis during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival, approached the officers and asked to be taken to the hospital. “This isn’t just for Marcus,” said Cunningham, “it’s for all of us.”
At around 4:30 p.m., the rally ended without intervention from the police. Johnson asked those present to email the Greensboro City Council. “Demand that the Marcus Smith case be settled because we have come today believing that, if there is no justice, we have to keep on making good trouble. Let us step over the ditches of division and build an unbreakable unity, one that no political bloc can stop. The police are not here. I heard that they have made a decision that they are not coming, because the people united can never be defeated.”
Several people taking part in the protest told YES! Weekly that they are veterans of anti-racist protests in Alamance County but had to come to this one after learning that Douglas Strader, one of the officers who hogtied Smith, was recently hired by Graham Police.
Dejuana Bigelow, whom AlamanceWomen.org called a Black leader for Change, told YES! Weekly that Strader’s hiring has made activists in Alamance County more aware of the Smith case. Several others who took part in Saturday’s rally said they’d recently moved to Greensboro after receiving threats from Graham neo-Confederates, and that this case would impact who they’d lend their support to in the Fall Election.
Greensboro resident Paulette Montgomery said she believes Strader’s hiring was an attempt to “intimidate” protesters there. Along with her daughters, Montgomery was pepper-sprayed at a voting rights march by Graham Police and Alamance County deputies in October 2020. The clash between participants and law enforcement garnered national headlines and condemnation from Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. As previously reported, Strader was fired last September for a 2019 incident in which he discharged his weapon at a fleeing car.
“It’s not having the effect they intended,” said Montgomery.
