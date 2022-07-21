HIGH POINT, NC – Two people were charged with felony breaking and entering at a school.
Officers responded to a non-residential alarm at Northwood Elementary School (818 W. Lexington Avenue) on July 20, 2022 at about 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw two men walking inside of the school. Both suspects ran away from officers.
Officers quickly arrested Abdullah Ramzah II (B/M, 21 of High Point). The second suspect, Mkael K. Purvis (B/M, 21 of High Point) ran into nearby woods but was arrested a short time later.
Officers found a crowbar near a school door, which had been forced open.
Ramzah and Purvis were charged with felony breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-20464
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
