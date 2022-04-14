download.jpg

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2022) - Gun fire rang out at The Blind Tiger on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro last night as Greensboro Police Officers responded and reported that two people were shot.

GPD arrived at The Blind Tiger, located at 1819 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro near UNC-Greensboro, about 10:43pm.

They were called in reference to shots fired.

Responding officers located one gunshot victim with minor injuries.  A second gunshot walk in victim arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. 

There is no additional information at this time.  The investigation is ongoing.

