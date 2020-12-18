On Dec. 17, 2020, at approximately 4:14 P.M., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 3028 Greenway Avenue. Upon arrival at 3028 Greenway Avenue, officers located Ahmed Abul Malik, 44, of 930 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem (Victim #1), suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, inside the residence. Mr. Malik was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
While the preliminary investigation was underway, a second gunshot victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, later identified as Tommy Joe Shore/26/M of 1608 N. Patterson Avenue, Apt. B, Winston-Salem, arrived at the hospital in a privately owned passenger vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. Mr. Shore is in critical but stable condition.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this case. The investigation is in the early stages. The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation had occurred inside the residence which resulted in the two above listed victims being shot. This incident appears to be an isolated incident.
At the time of this Public Records Release, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.