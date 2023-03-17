Two Children and One Adult Removed from a Residential Structure Fire
GREENSBORO, NC ( March 16, 2023) – Greensboro fire and police units are currently on the scene of a structure fire at 1823 Glenside Dr. where two children and one adult were found inside the residence and removed by Greensboro Firefighters. The adult and children were immediately treated by Guilford County EMS. Both juvenile victims were confirmed by EMS to be deceased. The adult patient was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Firefighters were dispatched to the residence at approximately 11:30 am and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Guilford Metro 911 dispatched the incident to the Greensboro Fire Department within 20 seconds of receiving the first 911 call. In less than six minutes, the first Greensboro Fire Department unit was on scene and all victims were removed from the home.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze at approximately 12:00 pm and are currently remediating smoke and carbon monoxide levels so that fire investigators can safely enter the structure. The fire investigation is in the preliminary stages and no cause has been determined at this point in the incident.
