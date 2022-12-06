Two Charged For Guns and Drugs
HIGH POINT, NC – Proactive efforts by High Point police officers led to the arrests of two people who have prior weapons charges.
Officers made the recent arrests at 222 Brentwood Street. This is an area where officers have previously encountered multiple armed subjects. On December 1, 2022, at about 2:50 p.m., officers saw Jahlil Garnes walking toward a vehicle. They recognized him and knew he was banned from the property. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, oxycodone tablets and a pistol.
Officers arrested and charged two people who were inside the vehicle:
Jahlil T. Garnes (B/M, 18 of High Point) – Charged with simple possession of marijuana and second-degree trespass
Jacquan O. Little (B/M, 20 of Clemmons) – Charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
High Point officers have previously charged both suspects. Little was charged at the same location in October for carrying a concealed gun and multiple drug violations. In 2021, Little was charged with robbery with a firearm.
Garnes was charged in September with carrying a concealed gun. He was previously banned from 222 Brentwood Street.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2022-34479
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
