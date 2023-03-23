RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Raleigh Fuller, 51, of 1014 Greys Land Court, Kernersville, and Scott Baylor, 31, of 240 E. Salisbury St., Robbins, were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. Baylor was also charged with Injury to real property, a misdemeanor.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Fuller and Baylor, both bailbondsmen, of forcibly entering into a third-party residence without consent from the tenant.
The offenses occurred on Jan. 31.
Fuller and Baylor were served a criminal summons on March 16. Their first court appearances are scheduled for April 17 in Guilford County District Court in High Point.
If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.
Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
Two bail bondsmen charged with breaking and entering in Guilford County
