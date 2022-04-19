TSA will no longer enforce the Mask Mandate Effective Immediately
The TSA will no longer require airport employees or patrons to wear a face covering or face mask inside the airport terminal or on airport operated ground transportation.
“Face coverings and face masks are now optional inside the airport terminal,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “We are following the guidance of TSA, which has lifted its mask mandate.”
The TSA altered its face covering rules for public transportation and at public transportation hubs in response to a federal court ruling on Monday. The change takes effect immediately.
TSA’s withdrawal of its directive does not preclude a transportation operator – such as an individual airline - from imposing its own face mask requirements. Passengers should check individual airline policy when booking tickets or checking in for a flight.
The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. Travelers may still choose to wear a face covering while in the airport terminal and on airport operated ground transportation.
The only change is that face coverings are no longer required at the airport. They are now optional. The Airport Authority urges patrons to respect the individual choices of their fellow travelers regarding face coverings.
