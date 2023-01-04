TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Sessions at PTI January 9-13
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) will offer TSA PreCheck® enrollment sessions on-site from January 9th – 13th, providing a convenient opportunity for air travelers to take part in the popular program.
TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a faster and easier airport screening experience. For TSA PreCheck® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, light outerwear or belts, or to take out 3-1-1 liquids or laptops from carry-on bags.
The sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. PTI is located at 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro. Screenings will be held on the arrivals level American side in the Winston-Salem Room.
During the January 9th – 13th at PTI, applicants will be able to complete the TSA PreCheck® screening process, including the required in-person background check and fingerprinting.
Anyone who wants to complete the TSA PreCheck® process at one of the PTI sessions must first make an appointment and fill out an online pre-enrollment application at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck. The pre-enrollment process is easy and only requires three steps to complete.
Travelers who attend a TSA PreCheck® enrollment session should bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Applicants can review required documents here.
Appointments for the January 9-13 TSA PreCheck® sessions can be made online at www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck. The cost of TSA PreCheck® membership is $85 and remains valid for five years. Walk-ins are welcome, but will be worked in between scheduled appointments.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport located off of Bryan Boulevard is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
