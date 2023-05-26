WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 22, 2023) – Truliant Federal Credit Union, the Triad’s largest financial institution, announced plans today to complete the installation of new signage at the top of Winston Tower by mid-summer.
The 30-story skyscraper in downtown Winston-Salem is located at 301 N. Main St. Truliant’s new signage is currently being fabricated. It features Truliant’s yellow sunburst and the credit union’s name in letters that change from blue during the day to white when illuminated at night.
“Having served our hometown for more than 70 years, we’re honored that Truliant’s sunburst will proudly shine on our city,” said Todd Hall, president and CEO. “As a recognized name with a long legacy of outstanding service, it will further solidify our position as a source of brighter banking.”
Once the tallest building in North Carolina, the tower is a historic property on the National Register of Historic Places. It occupies a full city block and opened in 1966 as Wachovia Bank’s new headquarters. The building was sold in 2022 to Winston Tower LLC and is being managed by Jason Tuttle, CEO of JMT Properties.
“Truliant’s new marquee signage adds to the beautification of downtown and brings an additional pride in a company that’s grown with the city,” said Tuttle. “We’re grateful that a local company with so much success and history chose Winston Tower for such a prominent display.”
The new signage is being produced by Trademark Visual. Installation is planned for late July. It will serve as a centerpiece of the Winston-Salem skyline. Individual letters on the sign are about ten feet tall, and the Truliant name spans more than 100 feet.
Truliant was founded in Winston-Salem in 1952. The credit union has more than 308,000 members, $4.3 billion in assets, about 950 employees and 36 locations. Among other recent projects, Truliant completed the adaptive re-use of a three-story former Macy’s department store space at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem to serve as its new Operations Center. A Truliant expansion in South Carolina’s Upstate region is currently underway. The credit union will also open a new branch in Lexington, N.C. this fall.
