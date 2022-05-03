INCIDENT TYPE – BANK ROBBERY HIGH POINT, NC – On May 3, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at Truist (1301 Eastchester Drive).
The male suspect presented the teller with a note. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.
The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 50s. He left the bank in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a 2010 Lexus ES 350.
Surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle are above.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-12025
Press Release prepared by PCS Victoria Ruvio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.