True Legacy: Famous Santa House to be demolished, True Brothers move on

This is the story of the Greensboro house the daily papers printed directions to every Christmas, and the country music duo who grew up there and were briefly so well-known that Willie Nelson asked to meet them.
They never made money or the big time, but the middle time seemed in reach.
“We came close to grabbing the brass ring on the Merry-go-Round, like in that Elvis song in Roustabout,” Roger True said Saturday as he loaded up the truck that will take him, his wife Katie, and their kids to a home 487 miles away that’s not collapsing like the “Santa House” on 507 S. Chapman.
Roger has endless stories of the True Brothers, and the legends they met here and on the road. But first, he wanted to talk about his father, Jack Carl True Sr. and the house that Jack built into a Greensboro legend.
By the time you’re reading this, Roger and his family will be in Pennsylvania, because that’s how far they had to go to find affordable housing. Soon, the “Santa House” will be gone, too.
Jack True Sr., the Santa Claus of Chapman Street, was born in Greensboro in 1932. He married his wife Jettie in Danville and brought her back to the city he loved. Their son Jack Jr. (Jacky) was born in 1963, and Roger in 1966. (From here, “Jack” refers to Roger’s father and “Jacky” to his brother).
Jack worked for the Bell Telephone Company. A fall from a utility pole put him on permanent disability. The $475 monthly check didn’t go far.
The house they rented on Chapman in 1962 was built thirty years earlier. “It was in bad shape when we moved in,” said Roger, “but at least the roof didn’t leak yet.”
Jack had been decorating their various homes for the holidays since the 1950s. In the 60s, he started renting 16mm horror movies and westerns from Blackhawk Films and showing them in the backyard.
“We had a ‘moviejector’ and would show them on a screen we built from cast-off two-by-fours. Parents going to movies at Friendly Center and the new Four Seasons would drop their kids off here, as they knew they could trust my dad, and pick them up on their way home.”
Jack bought second-hand holiday decorations when he could afford them, and then people started donating.
“It was my mom’s idea for my dad to play Santa Claus. First couple of times, people from the bars threw beer cans at his feet, and he got mad, but mama told him, honey, you know how much you love Christmas. And he did, and folks started appreciating him and bringing their kids.”
And then Roger said the first of two things he wanted to stress.
“Daddy never asked nobody for nothing. People donated stuff, but as he told the newspaper, if anybody is gonna give you anything, they’re gonna do it out of the kindness of their heart, you don’t have to ask.”
And word spread.
“In 1971, Jerry Bledsoe wrote an article that went big, and Daddy got interviewed on News 2. A lot of important people stepped inside that house, like Bill Kopald, Sandra Hughes, Rod Davis and Lee Kinard, and they kept it going. Come Christmas, there would be a little map to this place in the newspaper.”
Halloween became big, too, especially in the 80s, with Cassandra Petersen hosting the nationally syndicated Elvira’s Movie Macabre and Dana “Billy-Bob” Lowell showing horror movies on WGBT.
“BI-LO grocery, where I worked, gave me an old banner, and on the blank side, I painted NIGHTMARE ON CHAPMAN STREET, and cars lined up from 29 to Market. Daddy would wear this gorilla suit and scare the kids, and then one day, this man drove up and offered him $200 for that costume, saying he wanted to scare the crap out of his wife. Daddy said, sure, but if she dies from a heart attack, don’t say where you got the suit. Fortunately, she was fine, just gave her husband a good whuppin’ and no dinner for two weeks.”
One Halloween, Jack ran out of candy.
“The News 2 guy with the Burt Reynolds mustache came out and asked why we was sitting inside watching horror movies on Billy-Bob. Dad said he’d run out of candy to give the kids. So, Tobacco USA, Food Lion, Big Lots, all began dropping boxes of candy on the porch, and we never had to buy a stick of candy again.”
Jettie True died of a heart attack on Christmas Day, 1976. “That was a big loss for Daddy and me.”
Six years later, landlord Osborne Realty wanted to sell the Santa House out from under Santa. “A lady named Sandra Hoyle saved us by starting the ‘Santa Claus is True’ fundraiser campaign.” On Valentine’s Day, 1982, campaign organizers presented Jack with a $20,000 check to buy his house from Osborne.
Beginning in 1974, Jack wore a Santa suit every Christmas; first a $25 one, and then a $125 suit from Sears. And then someone sent him an $800 suit with gold trim. The mysterious donor was Elvira.
“My Dad watched her show every week back in the 80s. He joined her fan club, and he wanted me to send her pictures of him as a Santa Claus, and of his house. Years later, we got this big package, and it was that suit from Elvira.”
Jack last wore that Santa suit in 2000, shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia at Cone Hospital. He died in May 2003.
In September 2000, Roger and Jacky, who had been performing for over a decade as the country and rockabilly duo True and True, were told they could open for Willie Nelson at the Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum, where Roger worked security until last week.
“Coliseum had been letting us play the Greensboro Fair since Day One. We’d been told we could open for Willie, but then the deputy boss man told us there was a change of plans ‘Because you boys don’t have no insurance, you can’t play on the same stage as Willie, so we’re putting you in the Beer Garden.”
But Willie Nelson knew who the True brothers were, and sent his sister Bobbie to buy their CDs at their merchandise table. And then they got word that Willie wanted to meet them.
“We went home like dummies and changed clothes, dumped our J2100 guitar and Epiphone, came back, and almost missed Willie. But the door to his trailer opened, and there he stood, barefoot and in Nike shorts, and yelled ‘the True Brothers!’ in that famous voice of his. He said ‘it looks like you boys is doing real good.’ We told him we were trying to get somewhere and wanted to meet him.”
“He said, ‘well, you met me, and it’s a cut-throat business, they’ll smile to you and stab you in the back’, and he was right.”
Roger naming those guitars relates to the other thing he wanted to stress.
“When we first started, some folks said we weren’t really playing, and even that our guitars had no strings. One time, we was playing, and Jackie said ‘okay, let’s kill this rumor,’ and then he strummed his guitar real loud.”
According to Roger, the myth started because they sounded so much like their idols the Wilburn Brothers that people thought they weren’t actually singing, and because they had no band and bought their backing tracks from a karaoke company. “Then we recorded two albums at Big Mama’s recording studio up in Knoxville.”
They’ve also recorded with the Reidsville bluegrass banjo player and singer Bobby Atkins, who died in March.
One day Atkins came to visit Jack True at the Santa house. “My Daddy said “my boys are True and True,’ as we was calling ourselves for a while. ‘I know,’ said Bobby, ‘I see them at BI-LO all the time.’ And so, we did a couple of shows with Bobby at the weenie roasts in Daddy’s backyard. Daddy would move his car out and let Bobby park his Cadillac in the driveway, as he was the star.”
Roger also told how a member of one of the pre-eminent brother acts in country music kicked him in the ass.
“We even got to sing on the Midnight Jamboree in Nashville at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop near the Grand Ole Opry. Then we went to Hardy, Arkansas, to do a gig for Charlie Louvin of the Louvin Brothers.”
“We rode to Arkansas with, what do you call them little hard biscuits, a bagel? We rode there with a bagel stuck on the hood of that truck and that bagel never did fall off. We got there and was trying to rehearse, and Charlie Louvin came up and said, hey boys, the concert ain’t here, it’s down at the fire station, and he kicked me in the butt and said get going. Now that’s a treasured memory, like being kicked by Elvis or Michael Jordan.”
Between Sing the Hits of Webb Pierce in 2000 and 90 Proof Whiskey: Under the Influence of Hank in 2009, the True Brothers recorded ten albums. Roger said there’s unlikely to be any more, due to his brother’s health and what will soon be literal distance between them. He also said he’s known it was over for a while.
“Most of the clubs died, and those that have hung on don’t want us no more.”
Jacky has lived in Summerfield for decades, but Roger stayed in the Santa House and tried to keep its tradition alive, only giving up when the crumbling house almost killed him.
“Remember that heavy sheetrock they used to hang on houses? I came in one night from working crazy hours and laid on the couch, and that stuff came down and I thought I’d been hit in the head with a sledgehammer.”
He’ll be 61 soon and is taking early retirement, quitting his longtime job working security at the Coliseum.
“I draw my last original paycheck from there on Tuesday, the same day we’ve got to be out of here by, so I’ve been trying to sell some stuff and make ends meet, so we have gas and everything to get to Pennsylvania. Might have been different if we didn’t get hardly nothing for the house. They promised us first $81,000, but knocked it down to $67,000, and took $1,000 from that to make us pay rent. I didn’t want to go to Matt Brown at the Coliseum for help, as I don’t like doing that. But we got a real good deal on the house my wife purchased in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Was the closest place we could find anything we could afford, what with nothing being available here, as crazy as Greensboro’s prices and rents are. I know we need to get used to it being real cold where we’re going, but I got memories to keep me warm.”
He said the most important ones were of his father.
“That’s what shouldn’t be forgot. What he did here all those years, and how mama was the one who told him to do it, and the life they had together.”
