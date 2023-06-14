Welcome to our favorite issue of the year, The Triad’s Best! As many of you may know, this is our biggest issue all year, and something we spend several months working on.
People from all over North America, Europe, Asia, and even as far as Australia made their voices heard by choosing all of their Triad favorites. We are excited to see how the economy has bounced back and the growth that has surrounded local events, festivals, and businesses.
With a renewed sense of community and pride, sit back and celebrate the winners and runners-up of the Triad’s Best readers’ poll. While you’ll see familiar winners, we hope this issue will be an opportunity for you to discover many newcomers who have won some of the top awards. The way we listed everyone this year is pretty simple: There are “first-place winners,” “second-place winners,” and “runners-up.” As voting was fierce and highly competitive, you will see additional runners-up listed. This was done due to the closeness of the vote counts, and in some cases, ties in the runner-up categories.
There are many people to thank for making the 2023 issue possible:
— To our advertising partners, we are so very proud that you have chosen us to be a part of your businesses success. We know how tough things have been, but we look forward to growing with you as things improve throughout the Triad region.
— To our readers and advertising supporters, we cannot say “Thank You” enough for picking up our awesome paper, taking the time to vote, and offering your suggestions and ideas.
— To the winners and runners-up, congratulations to you and know that we are all so glad to have you and your business in the Triad. We could not do this without you, and we appreciate being a part of your growth and success!
— To Alex and Shane, the best design staff in the Triad! Thank you so much for your diligence, creativity, patience and hard work on this enormous issue.
— To the sales team, simple and sweet: you crushed it!
— To our writers and photographers, thank you so much for making it happen. Your dedication and commitment is unmatched.
Arts and Leisure
Best Art Gallery
First Place: North Trade Street Arts
Second Place: Weatherspoon Art Gallery
Runners Up: Secca, TAG- Theatre Art Galleries, Center for Visual Arts
Best Comic Book Store
First Place: ACME Comics
Second Place: Ssalefish Comics
Runners Up: Parts Unknown- The Comic Book Store, Eastgate Comics, The Comic Dimension
Best Dance Studio
First Place: Greensboro Dance Theatre
Second Place: Greensboro Ballet
Runners Up: Fred Astaire Dance Studio-Greensboro, OnStage School of Dance, Out Dance Studio
Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County
First Place: Downtown Winston Salem
Second Place: Forsyth Central Library
Runners Up: DeBeen Espresso, Louie and Honey's Kitchen, The Coffee Mill
Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County
First Place: Downtown Greensboro
Second Place: Tate Street Coffee
Runners Up: DeBeen Espresso, Gate City Billiards Club, Sheetz
Best Girls Night Out For Fun
First Place: Gate City Billiards Club
Second Place: Wine & Design
Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Breathe Cocktail Lounge, Plank Street Tavern
Best Golf Course in Forsyth County
First Place: Winston Lake
Second Place: Forsyth Country Club
Runners Up: Reynolds Park Golf Course, Maple Chase, Tanglewood Championship Course
Best Golf Course in Guilford County
First Place: Sedgefield Country Club
Second Place: Oak Hollow HP
Runners Up: Golf at Grandover, Forest CC, Greensboro Country Club Farm Course
Best Guys Night Out For Fun
First Place: The Treasure Club
Second Place: High Point Rockers
Runners Up: Boxcar Bar + Arcade, Gate City Billiards Club, Southend Brewing
Best Live Theatre Venue in Forsyth County
First Place: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance
Second Place: Camel City Playhouse
Runners Up: Stevens Center WS, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Kernersville Little Theatre
Best Live Theatre Venue in Guilford County
First Place: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts,
Second Place: The Carolina Theater
Runners Up: High Point Theater, Triad Stage, Community Theatre of Greensboro
Best Movie Theater in Forsyth County
First Place: Marketplace Cinema Drive-In
Second Place: a-perture cinema
Runners Up: AMC Hanes Mall, Grand 18 Winston Salem, ARTC Theatre
Best Movie Theater in Guilford County
First Place: Red Cinemas
Second Place: AmStar Cinemas 18 - Four Seasons Station
Runners Up: Palladium, AMC High Point 8, Regal Friendly Center
Best Museum in Forsyth County
First Place: Old Salem Museums and Gardens
Second Place: Reynolda House
Runners Up: SECCA, Kaleideum Downtown-North, Korner's Folly
Best Museum in Guilford County
First Place: Greensboro Science Center
Second Place: International Civil Rights Center and Museum
Runners Up: Qubein Children's Museum, Greensboro History Museum, High Point Museum
Best Park in Forsyth County
First Place: Salem Lake
Second Place: Triad Park
Runners Up: Fourth of July Memorial Park, Tanglewood, Bethabara
Best Park in Guilford County
First Place: LeBauer Park
Second Place: Guilford Courthouse National Military Park
Runners Up: Country Park, Bur Mil Park, Keeley Park
Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County
First Place: Kaleideum
Second Place: Tanglewood
Runners Up: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance, Roar, Adventure Landing
Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
First Place: Greensboro Science Center
Second Place: Qubein Children's Museum
Runners Up: High Point Rocker's Game, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greensboro Children's Museum
Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County
First Place: Downtown Winston Salem
Second Place: DADA 1ST Friday Gallery Hop
Runners Up: Trade Street, Bailey Park, Hanes Mall
Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
First Place: Downtown Greensboro
Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe
Runners Up: Friendly Center, LeBauer Park, Furniture Market
Best Place to Ride a Bike
First Place: Salem Lake
Second Place: Tanglewood
Runners Up: Bicentennial Greenway, Country Park, Greensboro Watershed Trails
Best Public Pool
First Place: Tanglewood
Second Place: Emerald Point
Runners Up: Bur Mill Park, City Lake Park, Bolton Park
Best Sports Team/League in the Triad
First Place: Greensboro Grasshoppers
Second Place: High Point Rockers
Runners Up: Winston-Salem Dash, Carolina Thunderbirds, Carolina Cobras
Best Tennis Courts
First Place: Hanes Park
Second Place: UNCG
Runners Up: Starmount Forest Country Club, Oak Hollow, NC A&T
Best Visual Artist
First Place: JEKS
Second Place: Jesca Jaymes
Runners Up: Mona Wu, Stewart Knight, Victoria Bailess
Education
Best College/University in the Triad
First Place: UNC-Greensboro
Second Place: GTCC - Guilford Technical Community College
Runners Up: High Point University, Wake Forest University, North Carolina A&T
Best Day Care
First Place: UNCG Child Care Education Program
Second Place: Wesleyan Early Education Center
Runners Up: Kernersville Moravian Preschool, Child Enrichment, Busy Kids
Best Summer Camp
First Place: Kernersville Family YMCA
Second Place: Drama Kids of the Triad
Runner Up: Clemmons Moravian
Entertainment and Nightlife
Best Bar to Relax with Friends
First Place: Gate City Billiards Club
Second Place: Burke Street Pub
Runners Up: Folly's Draft and Snack, State Street Wine Company, Plank Street Tavern
Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
First Place: Burke Street Pub
Second Place: Village Tavern
Runners Up: Silver Moon Saloon, Krankies, Breathe Cocktail Lounge
Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
First Place: Plank Street Tavern
Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Runners Up: Gate City Billiards Club, Village Tavern, Scrambled Southern Diner, Rixster Grill
Best Club for Hooking Up
First Place: Breathe Cocktail Lounge
Second Place: Gate City Billiards Club2
Runners Up: The Deck in Jamestown, The Corner Bar, Burke Street Pub
Best Club/Party DJ
First Place: DJ Freeman
Second Place: DJ Eargasm
Runners Up: DJ Tommy Rock, DJ Captain Morga, DJ Kamikaze
Best Female Bartender
First Place: Elysha Kantor@ Plank Street Tavern
Second Place: Helen Chipman @ Gate City Billiards Club2
Runners Up: Olympia Hensley, Emily Purcell, Carmela Gilbert
Best Gentlemen's Club
First Place: The Treasure Club
Second Place: Mirage
Runners Up: Centerfolds, Southside Johnny's, Savannah's
Best Karaoke DJ
First Place: DJ Eargasm
Second Place: DJ Jamie Leigh
Runners Up: DJ Captain Morgan, Dj Gator, Kamikaze's Tavern
Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County
First Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits
Second Place: Old Nick's Pub Arcadia
Runners Up: The Wrong Number, Folly's Draft & Snack- Kernersville, Break Time Billiards & Sports
Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
First Place: Plank Street Tavern
Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe
Runners Up: Uptown Charlie's, The Corner Bar, Stumble Stilskins
Best Late Night Bar
First Place: Burke Street Pub
Second Place: Silver Moon Saloon
Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Gate City Billiards Club, Flat Iron
Best Male Bartender
First Place: Max Hathaway @ Freeman's Grub & Pub
Second Place: Luke Kirby Brown Truck Brewery
Runners Up: Josh Gore 'The Queen' at Orion's- Greensboro, Bobby Strandberg @ Gate City Billiards Club, Steven Owen5 @ Paddled South Brewing, Ty Miller@ State street wine company
Best Margarita in Forsyth County
First Place: Taco Mama
Second Place: The Porch Cantina
Runners Up: Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina, Bar Pina, Smoke and Oak
Best Margarita in Guilford County
First Place: Taco Mama
Second Place: Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill
Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Gate City Billiards Club, Crafted The Art of the Taco
Best Martini in Forsyth County
First Place: The Wrong Number
Second Place: Old Nick's Pub Arcadia
Runners Up: Village Tavern, Joyner's Bar, Bar Nola
Best Martini in Guilford County
First Place: Dram & Draught
Second Place: Blue Water Grill
Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Gate City Billiards Club, Village Tavern
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
First Place: Burke Street Pub
Second Place: Gypsy Road Brewing Company
Runners Up: Folly's Draft & Snack- Kernersville, Kernersville Brewing, The Playground Golf and Sports Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford
First Place: Plank Street Tavern
Second Place: Goofy Foot
Runners Up: Brown Truck Brewery, FireHouse TapRoom, State Street Wine Company
Best New Club/Bar Forsyth County
First Place: Tucker's Tap Yard
Second Place: The Wrong Number
Runners Up: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar, The Blooming Board
Best New Club/Bar Guilford County
First Place: HP Trousers
Second Place: FireHouse TapRoom
Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, Plank Street Tavern, The Blooming Board
Best Patio in Forsyth County
First Place: Gypsy Road Brewing Company
Second Place: Putters Patio & Grill
Runners Up: Incendiary Brewing, Silver Moon Saloon, Roosters
Best Patio in Guilford County
First Place: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill
Second Place: Brown Truck Brewery
Runners Up: SouthEnd Brewing Co, Plank Street Tavern, FireHouse TapRoom
Best Place to Dance
First Place: The Deck in Jamestown
Second Place: Chemistry Nightclub
Runners Up: Breathe Cocktail Lounge, Artistika Nightclub, FireHouse TapRoom
Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Forsyth County
First Place: Cook Out
Second Place: Burke Street Pizza
Runners Up: Waffle House, Brothers Pizza
Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Guilford County
First Place: Cookout
Second Place: Jake's Diner
Runners Up: Big Gay Foodtruck, Jimmy Johns, Lees Brass Taps
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County
First Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits
Second Place: Breaktime Billiards
Runners Up: West End Opera House, Bar Nola, Recreation Billiards
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County
First Place: Gate City Billiards Club
Second Place: Jake's Billiards
Runners Up: FireHouse TapRoom, Breakers, Tailgators, Greensboro
Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
First Place: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar
Second Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits
Runners Up: Twin Peaks- Winston Salem, Thirsty Pallet, Breaktime Billiards
Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
First Place: Rody's Tavern
Second Place: Rixster Grill
Runners Up: Gate City Billiards Club, Jake's Billiards, The Box Seat
Best Sports Simulator/Arcade Bar
First Place: Tee It Up Indoors
Second Place: Boxcar Bar + Arcade
Runners Up: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar, Roar, UnderPar Golf Lounge
Most Original and Unique Bar
First Place: Firehouse Tap Room
Second Place: HP Trousers
Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Folly's Draft and Snack, Freemans Grub and Pub
The Coolest Small Bar
First Place: Dram & Draught
Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Burke Street Pub, State Street Wine Company
Best Bagel Store
First Place: Greenfields NY Deli & Bagels
Second Place: New Garden Bagels
Runners Up: The Bagel Station, Kernersville Bagel, Bruegger's Bagels
Best Bakery
First Place: Sweet Shoppe Bakery
Second Place: Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts
Runners Up: Bobby Boy, Sweet Dough Bake Shop, Louie & Honey's Kitchen
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: Little Richard's
Second Place: Prissy Polly's
Runners Up: Camel City BBQ Factory, Mr Barbecue, BBQ Joes
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Sweet Old Bill's
Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse
Runners Up: Stamey's BBQ, Biscuit Brisket and Beer, Country Barbecue
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County
First Place: Brewer's Kettle
Second Place: JuggHeads2
Runners Up: Gypsy Road Brewing Company, City Beverage, Roar
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
First Place: Jake's Pub & Billiards
Second Place: The Brewer's Kettle
Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Paddled South Brewing Co., Biscuits Briskets & Beer
Best Biscuits
First Place: The Biscuit Factory
Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer
Runners Up: Sage Mule, Krankies, Country Barbecue
Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
First Place: Cagney's
Second Place: Young Cardinal Cafe & Co.
Runners Up: First Watch, Breakfastime, Krankies
Best Breakfast in Guilford County
First Place: Scrambled Southern Diner
Second Place: Tex and Shirley's
Runners Up: Biscuit Factory, Alex's House, Sage Mule
Best Brewery/Brewing Company
First Place: Paddled South Brewing Co
Second Place: Foothills
Runners Up: Brown Truck Brewery, Bull City Ciderworks, SouthEnd Brewing Co.
Best Brunch
First Place: Print Works Bistro
Second Place: Sage Mule2
Runners Up: Young Cardinal Cafe & Co. ,Scrambled Southern Diner, Magnolia Blue
Best Burgers in Forsyth County
First Place: Heff's Burger Club
Second Place: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Runners Up: Hope Truck Food Co, Cin Cin Burger Bar, Dog House
Best Burgers in Guilford County
First Place: Hops Burger Bar
Second Place: Frady's Taphouse & Eatery2
Runners Up: Porter House Burgers, The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Big Burger Spot
Best Cheap Eats
First Place: Cook Out
Second Place: Biscuits Brisket & Beer
Runners Up: Taco Mama, The Dog House, Rixster Grill
Best Cheesecake
First Place: Cheesecakes By Alex
Second Place: Uncle Cheesecake
Runners Up: Cheesecake Factory, Village Tavern, Dj's Cheesecakes
Best Chef in Forsyth County
First Place: Antonio Di Lisio, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant
Second Place: Niki Farrington, 6th & Vine
Runners Up: Justin Webster, Peyton Smith, Crissy Faison
Best Chef in Guilford County
First Place: Kevin Purcell @ Freeman's Grub & Pub
Second Place: Kevin Cottrell @ MACHETE2
Runners Up: Todd Sen, Andrew Smith, Chris Ryker
Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
First Place: Ronni's Restaurant
Second Place: East Coast Wings
Runners Up: Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse, Waldo's Wings, Putter's Patio and Grill
Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
First Place: Sweet Old Bills
Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Runners Up: George's Pizza, Black Powder Smokehouse, Biscuits Brisket and Beer
Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Forsyth County
First Place: New Sichuan
Second Place: China Palace
Runners Up: Chu's Express Westchester Drive, Mr Lua's, China Wok Country Club Rd.
Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Guilford County
First Place: Golden Wok
Second Place: Phoenix Asian Cuisine
Runners Up: Chu's Express Westchester Drive, China Capital, Imperial Koi
Best Coffee in Forsyth County
First Place: DeBeen Espresso
Second Place: The Dapper Bean
Runners Up: Krankies, Local Roots Coffee Shop, Footnote Coffee & Cocktails
Best Coffee in Guilford County
First Place: DeBeen Espresso
Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe
Runners Up: Message Coffee, The Green Bean, 83 Custom Coffee
Best College Bar
First Place: The Corner Bar
Second Place: Brown Truck Brewery
Runners Up: Burke Street Pub, Westerwood, Limelight
Best Country Cooking
First Place: Southern Roots
Second Place: Sweet Potatoes
Runners Up: Biscuit Brisket and Beer, Hillbilly Hideaway, Moose Café
Best Dessert Menu
First Place: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar)
Second Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop
Runners Up: Cheesecake by Alex, Pops Mini Doughnuts, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts
Best Diner
First Place: Carolina's Diner
Second Place: Alex's House
Runners Up: Scrambled Southern Diner, Jake's Diner, Herbie's Place
Best Donuts
First Place: Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop
Second Place: Duck Donuts
Runners Up: Krispy Kreme, Granny's Donuts, Dough-Joe's Doughnuts & Coffee
Best Drink Menu
First Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Second Place: Village Tavern
Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Taco Mama, Machete
Best Family Restaurant
First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer
Runners Up: Elizabeth's Pizza, Taco Mama, Rainbow Family Restaurant
Best Food Truck
First Place: Hope Truck Food Co.
Second Place: JJ's Cuban Kitchen
Runners Up: The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Bandito Burrito, Cousins Maine Lobster
Best French Fries
First Place: Dirty Fries
Second Place: Biscuits Briskets & Beer
Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Dairi-O, The Biscuit Factory
Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County
First Place: Sweet Potatoes
Second Place: Mountain Fried Chicken
Runners Up: Timmy's Hot Chicken, Ted's Famous Chicken, Bossy Beulah'
Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
First Place: Dame's Chicken & Waffles
Second Place: Chicken Bee
Runners Up: Magnolia Blue (chicken and waffles), Mrs Winner's, Scratch Fried Chicken
Best Frozen Custard
First Place: Andy's Frozen Custard
Second Place: Freddy's Frozen Custard
Runners Up: Whit's Frozen Custard, Culver's Frozen Custard, Abbott's Frozen Custard
Best Frozen Yogurt
First Place: Sweet Frog
Second Place: Zack's frozen yogurt
Runners Up: Menchies, Feeny's, To the Moon and Back
Best Hibachi Restaurant
First Place: Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse
Second Place: Arigato's
Runners Up: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, Tokyo Express (High Point), Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County
First Place: Dairi-O
Second Place: Kermit's
Runners Up: JS Pulliam Barbeque- Walkertown, Dash City Dogs, Doss
Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
First Place:Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
Second Place: The Dog House
Runners Up: Damn Good Dogs, Backyard Flames- Big Wills Famous Hotdogs, Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant
Best Ice Cream
First Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop
Second Place: Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
Runners Up: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar), Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Miso's Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
First Place: Nawab Indian Cuisine
Second Place: Salt and Pepper Indian Cuisine
Runners Up: Namaste, Taaza Bistro Greensboro, 68 Indian Bistro
Best Irish Restaurant
First Place: Finnigan’s Wake
Second Place: The Claddagh
Runners Up: M'Coul's Public House, The Celtic Fridge
Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: Quanto Basta Italian Eatery & Wine Bar
Second Place: Elizabeth's Pizza2
Runners Up: Amalfi's, Kernersville, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant, Mission Pizza
Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Giannos of High Point
Second Place: Elizabeth's Pizza
Runners Up: Giovanni's Italian Restaurant, Positano, Lulu and Blu
Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: HakkaChow-Asian Eats
Second Place: Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Runners Up: Chopstix, Kimono, Mizu
Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse
Second Place: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
Runners Up: Arigato's, Tokyo Express, Asahi
Best Juice Bar
First Place: The Juice Shop
Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe
Runners Up: Tropical Smoothie Café, Village Juice & Kitchen, Organic AF
Best Liquor Distillery
First Place: Broad Branch Distillery
Second Place: Sutler's Spirit Co.
Runners Up: Old Nick Williams Co. Farm & Distillery, Fainting Goat Spirits, Founding Fathers
Best Lunch
First Place: Heff's Burger Club
Second Place: Taco Mama
Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Best Lunch Specials
First Place: Rainbow Family Restaurant
Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse
Runners Up: Biscuits Brisket and Beer, Krankies, Homeslice
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Second Place: Mythos Grill
Runners Up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food, Jerusalem Market, Sumela Turkish & Mediterranean Restaurant, Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean
Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: Mi Pueblo
Second Place: Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
Runners Up: Taco Mama, Pancho Villas, Palenque Mexican Grill
Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Kiosco Mexican Grill
Second Place: Mi Pueblo
Runners Up: Taco Mama, San Luis, La hacienda
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
First Place: Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean
Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Runners Up: Nazareth Bread Co, Jerusalem Market, Sumela
Best Milkshake
First Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop
Second Place: Cook Out
Runners Up: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar), Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros
Best New Restaurant
First Place: Frady's Taphouse & Eatery
Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer2
Runners Up: Heff's Burger Club, Cille & Scoe, Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop
Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant
First Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer
Second Place: Frady's Taphouse
Runners Up: Heff's Burger Club, Damn Good Dogs, Daily Basket Deli
Best Philly Cheese Steak
First Place: Elizabeth's Pizza
Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Runners Up: The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers Llc., Rixster Grill
Best Pizza in Forsyth County
First Place: Cugino Forno
Second Place: Burke Street Pizza
Runners Up: Mellow Mushroom, Mission Pizza, Elizabeth's Pizza
Best Pizza in Guilford County
First Place: Elizabeth's Pizza
Second Place: Blue Rock Pizza And Tap
Runners Up: Cugino Forno, Sticks & Stones, Mario's Pizza
Best Place for Oysters
First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar
Second Place: Blue Water Grill
Runners Up: 1618 West Seafood Grille, Fishbones
Best Restaurant Bar
First Place: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill
Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, MACHETE, Village Tavern
Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar
Second Place: Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant
Runners Up: Milner's, Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood, Bernardin's
Best Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Marisol
Second Place: Undercurrent
Runners Up: MACHETE, Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Frady's Taphouse and Eatery
Best Reuban Sandwich
First Place: McAlister's Deli
Second Place: First Carolina Deli
Runners Up: O'Briens Deli, Capra's Deli, Jams Deli
Best Ribs
First Place: Sweet Old Bill's
Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse
Runners Up: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill, Biscuits Brisket and Beer, Honky Tonk Smokehouse
Best Romantic Dinner
First Place: Undercurrent
Second Place: Print Works Bistro
Runners Up: Green Valley Grill, Blue Water Grill, MACHETE
Best Salads
First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Second Place: Village Tavern
Runners Up: Chopt, West End Café, Fratellis
Best Sandwiches
First Place: Capra's Deli
Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub
Runners Up: First Carolina Delicatessen, Jams Deli, Lox Stock & Bagel
Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar
Second Place: Walkertown Seafood Shack
Runners Up: Forsyth Seafood Market & Café, Captain Tom's, Kings Crab Shack
Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar
Second Place: The Captain's Table
Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, Undercurrent, Tide's Inn, Sanibel's
Best Steak in Forsyth County
First Place: OutWest Steakhouse
Second Place: Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood
Runners Up: Texas Roadhouse, Fratellis Italian Steakhouse, Willows Bistro
Best Steak in Guilford County
First Place: Kau
Second Place: Ruth's Chris
Runners Up: Texas Roadhouse, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Village Tavern
Best Sub Sandwich
First Place: Giacamo's
Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Runners Up: Jersey Mike's, Nick's Sub Shop & Grill, Hero House
Best Sushi Restaurant
First Place: Yumi Sushi Tea & Sake
Second Place: US Sushi
Runners Up: Mizu, Sushi Kingdom, Sushi Republic
Best Tacos in Forsyth County
First Place: Taco Mama
Second Place: Taqueria Lucianos
Runners Up: The Porch, Xcaret, Senor Bravo
Best Tacos in Guilford County
First Place: Taco Mama
Second Place: The Art of the Taco
Runners Up: Mi Pueblo, Carniceria el Mercadito, Wicked
Best Thai Restaurant
First Place: 98 Asian Bistro
Second Place: Kinn Thai
Runners Up: The Basil Leaf, Thai Sawatdee-(Harris) Teeter Thai, Thai Herb
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Second Place: Boba House2
Runners Up: Taco Mama, Dom's, The PepperMill Café
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
First Place: Pho Hien Vuong
Second Place: What Da Pho
Runners Up: Saigon, Rice Paper, Herb Thai
Best Wine Bar
First Place: 6th and Vine
Second Place: The Tasting Room
Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, Lewis and Elm, Winestyles Greensboro
Best Wine List
First Place: State Street Wine Company
Second Place: 1618 Midtown
Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, Undercurrent, MACHETE
Goods and Services
Best Acupuncturist
First Place: Dr Mu
Second Place: Dr. Rob Balkind
Runners Up: ABR Acupuncture, Sarah Girard, Anew
Best Apartment Complex
First Place: Link Innovation Quarter
Second Place: The Lofts at Little Creek
Runners Up: Sherwood Station, Country Park at Tall Oaks, Yester Oaks
Best Audiologist Office
First Place: Piedmont Ear- Nose & Throat Associates
Second Place: High Point Audiological
Runners Up: Pediatric Audiology/Atrium Health at Brenner's, Nichols Hearing And Audiology
Best Auto Detail/Automotive Appearance Facility
First Place: Twin City Automotive
Second Place: Marco's Car Wash
Runners Up: Pat's Body Shop, Everything Clean Detailing, Meineke Car Care Center
Best Auto Parts Store
First Place: Auto Zone
Second Place: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Runners Up: Advance Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Scarlette's Performance Parts
Best Auto Repair Shop
First Place: Twin City Automotive
Second Place: Beamer Tire & Auto
Runners Up: Taylor Tire, Newton's Car Care, Auto Logic
Best Bank
First Place: Truliant
Second Place: Truist
Runners Up: Pinnacle, First Bank, Bank Of Oak Ridge
Best Barber Shop
First Place: Ardmore Barbershop
Second Place: Swivel Barbershop
Runners Up: Pleasant Garden Barber Shop, Iron and Cloth Barbershop, The Cave Barber Shop
Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store
First Place: Bi Rite Galaxy, Stokesdale
Second Place: Bestway
Runners Up: Harris Teeter, Publix, Trader Joe's
Best Bicycle Store
First Place: Ken's Bike Shop
Second Place: High Point Bicycle Toy and Hobby
Runners Up: Mock Orange Bikes, cycle de ORO, Clemmons Bicycle
Best Body Piercer
First Place: Molly Dix
Second Place: Tammy Johnson
Runners Up: Adrian Sheppard, Holiday Thompson, Jenifer Davis
Best Bookstore
First Place: McKay's
Second Place: Scuppernong Books
Runners Up: Bookmarks, Wonderland Bookshop, Eclectic By Nature
Best Boutique
First Place: Blue Hydrangea Boutique
Second Place: Alexander Rose Boutique
Runners Up: Bird & Co Boutique, Flare's Boutique, Apollo Vibes
Best Bowling Center
First Place: Triad Lanes
Second Place: Spare Time
Runners Up: AMF major league Lanes, Northside Lanes, Bourbon Bowl
Best Caterer
First Place: Painted Plate Catering
Second Place: Pepper Moon Catering
Runners Up: Taco Mama, JJ's Cuban Kitchen, The Blooming Board
Best CBD/Hemp Store
First Place: Celestial Wellness
Second Place: Smokey Shay's
Runners Up: Salem Organic Supply, Apotheca - CBD- Delta8- & Kratom, Camel City Supply
Best Chiropractor
First Place: Greensboro Chiropractic
Second Place: Healing Hands Chiropractic
Runners Up: Burke Mill Chiropractic, Elite Performance Chiropractic, Health First
Best Commercial/Home Cleaning Company
First Place: 2 Broke Girls Cleaning Services LLC
Second Place: Clean Sweep
Runners Up: JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Triad, Simply Clean of the Triad, Carolina's Finest Cleaning Company LLC
Best Consignment Shop
First Place: Red Collection
Second Place: Design Archives
Runners Up: Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments, Vintage To Vogue Boutique, Chameleon Kids Consignment
Best Cosmetic Doctor
First Place: Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness
Second Place: Dr. Neal D. Goldman2
Runners Up: Cone Health Medical Group Plastic Surgery Specialists, Innovative Aesthetics MD, Piedmont Plastic Surgery
Best Credit Union
First Place: Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union
Second Place: Truliant
Runners Up: Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Member's Credit Union, State Employees Credit Union
Best Day Spa
First Place: Glo Skincare Studio
Second Place: Emerge Skin + Soul
Runners Up: Greensboro Day Spa, Balance Day Spa, Tadhana Esthetics
Best Dentist
First Place: Triad Kids Dental
Second Place: Tkatch Dentistry
Runners Up: Premier Dental, Tranquil Bay Dental, Westover Dental
Best Dog/Pet Training Facility
First Place: Elite Canine
Second Place: Off Leash K9 Training
Runners Up: PetSuites Greensboro, Pluto's Way Training, Pawsitive Foundations
Best Electrician/Electric Company
First Place: Gwyn Services
Second Place: Beco
Runners Up: Mr. Electric, Shelby Electric, Rush Electrical
Best Exterminator
First Place: McNeely's
Second Place: Terminix
Runners Up: PMI, Home Team Pest Defense, Arnolds Pest Control
Best Farmers Market
First Place: Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Second Place: High Point Farmers Market
Runners Up :Cobblestone Farmers Market, Greensboro Farmers Market, The Corner Farmers Market
Best Florist
First Place: Ever Be Floral
Second Place: Sedgefield Florist
Runners Up: Dahlias Floral Design, A Daisy A Day, ABBA Design
Best Furniture Store
First Place: Furnitureland South
Second Place: Colfax Furniture
Runners Up: HAVERTY'S, Kagan, Bowen Town and Country
Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County
First Place: Trader Joe's
Second Place: Harris Teeter
Runners Up: Publix, Aldi, Lidl
Best Grocery Store in Guilford County
First Place: Bi Rite Galaxy, Stokesdale
Second Place: Trader Joe's
Runners Up: Aldi, Sprouts Farmers Market, Bestway
Best Gym/Fitness Center
First Place: Title Boxing Greensboro
Second Place: O2 Fitness
Runners Up: Sportscenter Athletic Club, Pure Barre Greensboro, Edge Fitness & Combat Arts
Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
First Place:Pink Rhino
Second Place: Pigtails & Crewcuts- Haircuts for Kids, Winston-Salem
Runners Up: Hair Designs, Dye Pretty, Irvin Roberts
Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
First Place: Avanti Salon & Spa
Second Place: Pigtails & Crewcuts- Haircuts for Kids, Greensboro
Runners Up: All Teased Up, Bliss and Company, Hair Kutts Salon & Boutique
Best Hairstylist
First Place: Antigone Perry
Second Place: Bailey York
Runners Up: Emily Pake, Rhonda Davis, Amanda Wicker Kerekes
Best Haunted Attraction
First Place: Kersey Valley Spookywood
Second Place: Woods of Terror
Runners Up: Hacker House, Haunted Hollow
Best Heating/AC Repair
First Place: Gwyn Services
Second Place: Hawley Air
Runners Up: Brady Air & Home Repair, Arnold Jones, Key Heating & Air
Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co
First Place: RJ Turner Remodeling- LLC
Second Place: T.R.U.S.T Roofing and Property Maintenance
Runners Up: Brady Air & Home Repair LLC, Level Up Roofing Inc, IWork Home Services
Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop
First Place: Smokey Shay's
Second Place: Salem Organic Supply
Runners Up: Glass City Smoke Shop, Peace Out Vapes, Petra Hookah Vape & Lounge
Best Hospital
First Place: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Second Place: Novant Health
Runners Up: Moses Cone, Wesley Long, Hugh Chatham
Best Insurance Agent/Group in Forsyth County
First Place: Scott Blackburn The Phoenix Group
Second Place: North Carolina Farm Bureau
Runners Up: Rick Babusiak, Danielle Waller, Kevin Bugg
Best Insurance Agent/Group in Guilford County
First Place: State Farm-Dan Loggins
Second Place: Rodney Melton
Runners Up: Seth Holden, Bobby Simpson, Costas Insurance Group
Best Interior Designer/Company
First Place: Accent Prone
Second Place: Allen-James Home
Runners Up: Vivid interiors, Lauren Tilley Interiors, Kara Cox Designs
Best Jewelry Store
First Place: High Point Jewelers
Second Place: Schiffman's Jewelers
Runners Up: Simon Jewelers, Ellis Jewelers, State Street Jewelers
Best Landscaping Company
First Place: Dancing Iris Earthscapes LLC
Second Place: New Bloom
Runners Up: Floricult Gardens, On Time Lawn Care LLC, Southern Cutz Lawn Care
Best Lawn & Garden Center
First Place: Soviero's Tri-County Garden Center & Feed
Second Place: New Garden Nursery
Runners Up: A B Seed Inc, Guilford Garden Center, Stratford Landscape Supply
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
First Place: Scott Law Group
Second Place: Dummit Fradin- Attorneys at Law
Runners Up: Lanier Law Group, McMinn & Logan- PLLC, Cathy Stroupe
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County
First Place: Dummit Fradin- Attorneys at Law
Second Place: Camino Law
Runners Up: Susan Hunt Law, Janet Ward Black- Ward Black Law, Spidell Family Law
Best Limo/Transportation Provider
First Place: Royal Limousine
Second Place: Black Tie Transportation- Inc
Runners Up: Prestige, Johnson's Limousine, AAM Limousine Services
Best Local Men's Clothing Store
First Place: Brooks Brothers
Second Place: Fancy Groceries
Runners Up: Men's Wearhouse, Casual Male XL, The Total Image- Inc.
Best Local Women's Clothing Store
First Place: Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments
Second Place: Wood & Thread Boutique
Runners Up: Blue Hydrangea Boutique, The Curvy Fox Boutique, Rebecca & Co. Winston-Salem
Best Marketing Service/Agency
First Place: Jaymes Agency
Second Place: Never Better Studio
Runners Up: Wildfire, Lady Bizness, Market by SMS
Best Massage Therapists
First Place: Mind & Muscle Wellness
Second Place: OMG Wellness Bar-Curtis Edmunds
Runners Up: Jake Flatt, Align Holistic Body Work by Jenny Pruitt, Avanti
Best Med Spa
First Place: Innovative Aesthetics MD
Second Place: Greensboro Day Spa
Runners Up: Physicians for Women MedSpa, Elite Esthetics -Raynie Canoy, Revive and Unwine
Best Motorcycle Dealership
First Place: Smokin' Harley-Davidson
Second Place: Clemmons Motorcycles
Runners Up: Kevin Powell Motorsports, Riding High Harley-Davidson, Honda of Winston-Salem
Best Nail Salon
First Place: Luxury Nails in Friendly Center
Second Place: Claws, Winston-Salem
Runners Up: Lotus Nails, Harmony Nails, Diamond Nails
Best Natural Foods Store
First Place: Whole Foods
Second Place: Deep Roots
Runners Up: Sprouts Farmers Market, The Only Earth
Best New Car Dealership
First Place: Modern Toyota
Second Place: Crescent Ford
Runners Up: Bill Black Cadillac, High Point Honda, Green Ford
Best Oil Change
First Place: Twin City Automotive
Second Place: Beamer Tire
Runners Up: Tire Max, Taylor Tire, Jackson Auto Worx
Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
First Place: Eyes on Trade
Second Place: Oscar Oglethorpe
Runners Up: Triad Eye, MyEyeDr.-Dr. John Lindsay, Carolina Center for Eye Care
Best Orthodontist
First Place: Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics
Second Place: Triad Orthodontics
Runner Ups: Basil Orthodontics, Paul Rudnicke, Handy and Handy
Best Outdoor Store
First Place: Great Outdoor Provision Company
Second Place: REI
Runners Up: Academy Sports, Dicks Sporting Goods, Sportsman Warehouse
Best Pet Boarding
First Place: PetSuites Greensboro
Second Place: Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming
Runner Ups: Almost Home Grooming & Boarding, Lucky's Pet Resort & Day Spa, Ruff Housing Greensboro
Best Pet Grooming Co.
First Place: Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming
Second Place: PetSuites Greensboro
Runners Up: Shear Pawsitivity, Furry to Fabulous Pet Spa, Twin City Grooming
Best Pet Supply/Boutique
First Place: Howlin at the Moon Bakery
Second Place: PetSuites Greensboro
Runners Up: Proformance Pet Supply, PetSmart, All Pets Considered
Best Photographer/Photography Studio
First Place: Desilu Pet Portraits
Second Place: Andrew Bowen Studios
Runners Up: Megan Smith Photography, KnightinGayle Photography, Karen Salinas
Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
First Place: The Brewer's Kettle, Kernersville
Second Place: Stella Brew
Runner Ups: Brewer's Kettle Clemmons, Beverage Package Store, Lowe's Foods Kernersville
Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
First Place: Brewers Kettle High Point
Second Place: Total Wine & More
Runners Up: Bestway, Gate City Growlers, Harris Teeter
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County
First Place: Eyes on Trade
Second Place: C Distinctive Eyewear
Runners Up: Costco, Forsyth Family Eye Care, Progressive Vision
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County
First Place: Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear
Second Place: MyEyeDr.-Dr. John Lindsay
Runners Up: House of Eyes, Battleground Eye Care, Vision
Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County
First Place: Total Wine & More
Second Place: Brewer's Kettle, Clemmons
Runners Up: Winston Salem Wine Market, Trader Joe's, The Caviste Wine Bar-Shop
Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County
First Place: Total Wine & More
Second Place: Brewers Kettle
Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, WineStyles Tasting Station, The Loaded Grape
Best Plumbing Company
First Place: Michael Lyn Grimsley LLC
Second Place: Gwyn Services
Runners Up: Go Green Plumbing, Cogar Plumbing, Skye Plumbing LLC.
Best Real Estate Agency/Agent
First Place: Marshall Morgan
Second Place: Bryan Colquitt - Colquitt Realty Group
Runners Up: Sabrina Haynes, Fletcher Bingham, Jennifer Holowell
Best Record/CD Store
First Place: McKay's
Second Place: Underdog Records
Runners Up: King Records, Hippo Records, Music Stop-Clemmons
Best Roofing Company
First Place: Camel City Roofing
Second Place: T.R.U.S.T Roofing and Property Maintenance LLC
Runners Up: Crossover Roofing, Level Up Roofing, Jason Collins Roofing
Best Screen Printing Company
First Place: Merch Connect
Second Place: Creative Image
Runners Up: New Leaf Graphics Inc., Page's Printing, Cut The Music Prints
Best Senior Living Facility
First Place: Matthews Glen- Acts Retirement-Life Communities
Second Place: Providence Place
Runners Up: Well-Spring Retirement Community, Spring Arbor, Abbotswood at Irving Park
Best Shoe Store
First Place: Fleet Feet High Point
Second Place: Shoe Market
Runners Up: Rack Room Shoes, Arthur's Fine Shoes, Shoe Carnival
Best Sporting Goods Store
First Place: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Second Place: Great Outdoor Provision Co.
Runner Up: Omega Sports
Best Summer Camp
First Place: YMCA
Second Place: Quaker Lake Camp
Runner Up: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
Best Tanning Salon
First Place: Hot Rocks Tanning & Boutique
Second Place: Sunkissed Tanning Salon
Runners Up: Amy's Bronze & Glo, Sunless Body Spray Tan Studio, Sun Tan City
Best Tattoo Artist
First Place: Daniel Ferguson- Old North State Tattoo
Second Place: Hilary Tyler
Runners Up: Alexis Mullins, Jason Spainhour, Rooster McGuire
Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio
First Place: Old North State Tattoo, Winston-Salem
Second Place: Boss Lady Piercings and Tattoos
Runners Up: Deja Vu Tattoo, 21 Aces, Talon Tattoo
Best Thrift Clothing Store
First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store
Second Place: Goodwill
Runners Up: Bargain Box of Junior League, Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments, Hannah's Bridge
Best Tire Shop
First Place: Taylor Tire
Second Place: Beamer Tire
Runners Up: Discount Tire, M & M Tire, Northside Service Center
Best Used Car Dealership
First Place: Frank Myers Auto Maxx
Second Place: Peters Auto Mall
Runners Up: Odell's Auto Sales, Impex, Choice Preowned Auto
Best Vet/Animal Clinic
First Place: Oakes Animal Hospital
Second Place: Northwood Animal Hospital
Runners Up: Animal Ark, Ard Vista Animal Hospital, North Elm Animal Hospital
Best Vintage Clothing Store
First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Shop
Second Place: Putting on the Ritz
Runners Up: Vintage to Vogue Boutique, Off the Rack, Major Tomms
Best Wedding Cake
First Place: Cake & All Things Yummy
Second Place: The Humble Bee Shoppe
Runners Up: Maxi B's, Delicious Bakery, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts
Best Wedding Location
First Place: The Loft at Sunflower Trail
Second Place: Summerfield Farms
Runners Up: McCullough, Tanglewood, Legacy Stables and Events
Best Wedding Planning Service
First Place: Knot Your Average Events
Second Place: A Touch of Southern Events
Runners Up: Triad Weddings Magazine, Weddings and Events by Vivian, Head Over Heels Events by Valyncia
Best Wireless Carrier
First Place: Verizon Cellular Sales
Second Place: AT&T
Runners Up: T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile
Best Yoga/Pilates Studio
First Place: Humbled Warriors Yoga
Second Place: High Point Yoga School
Runners Up: Willow Wellness, Pure Light Yoga, Dancing Dogs Yoga Greensboro
Best/Favorite Non-Profit
First Place: Backpack Beginnings1
Second Place: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
Runners Up: Angelic Warrior Foundation, Books for Birthdays, The Bargain Box
LGBTQ+
Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event
First Place: Radar's Drag Bingo with Anna Yacht and CC Labrie
Second Place: Camel City Burlesque
Runners Up: The Queen's Dungeon, Brenda's Drag Buffet at Twist Lounge, Drag Brunch
Best LGBTQ Friendly Business
First Place: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance
Second Place: The Bearded Goat2
Runners Up: Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear, Innovative Aesthetics MD, Kamikaze's Tavern
Best LGBTQ Social Activity
First Place: Pride Winston Salem
Second Place: Theatre Alliance's Rainbow High, LGBTQIA+ Annual Pride Theatre Festival
Runners Up: Pride Greensboro, Green Queen Bingo, Never Late To Drag Brunch, The Red Party - Guilford Green Foundation
Media
Best Female TV News Anchor
First Place: Julie Luck
Second Place: Katie Nordeen
Runners Up: Melissa Painter, Leanne Petty, Talitha Vickers
Best Food Blogger/Instagramer
First Place: Algenon Cash Eat Drink Triad
Second Place: Tim Beeman2
Runners Up: DJ Cuisine, Triad Food Noms, Kristi Maier-Triad Foodies
Best Local TV News Channel
First Place: Fox8
Second Place: WXII 12
Runners Up: Spectrum, WFMY News 24
Best Male TV News Anchor
First Place: Chad Tucker
Second Place: Neil McNeill
Runners Up: Kenny Beck, Tim Buckley, Chad Silber
Best Morning Radio Show
First Place: 2 Guys Named Chris Rock 92
Second Place: Jared and Katie 107.5
Runners Up: Lee Ann Petty. The Maverick, Steve The Finman Finnigan WTOB 96.7
Best Radio Personality/Team
First Place: 2 Guys Named Chris Rock 92
Second Place: Jared & Katie on 107.5
Runners Up: Don Mark, Rick O'Neil '"The Radio Guy ", Steve The Finman Finnegan WTOB 96.7
Best Radio Station
First Place: WKRR Rock 92
Second Place: 107.5 WKZL
Runners Up: Camel City Radio, WTOB 980AM & 96.7FM, WTQR 104.1
Best Triad Podcast
First Place: Zero Dark Nerdy
Second Place: Wheeler's Dog
Runners Up: I Am Power, Beeswax Vinyl Daily, Rehab
Best Videography/Videographer
First Place: Camel City Videography Casey Hauser
Second Place: GLASBEAR Video Production
Runners Up: Jaymes Agency, Misner Media, Katrena Wize
Music Scene
Best Bassist
First Place: Paul Schuh - Spindle 45
Second Place: Kevin Beroth
Runner Ups: Jerry Chapman, Eric Turner, Mark Vestich
Best Guitarist
First Place: Mike Chamis- Spindle 45
Second Place: Mark McKernan
Runners Up: Ray Allegrezza, Mike Greco, Mark Miller
Best Intimate Music Venue
First Place: Flat Iron
Second Place: Gas Hill Drinking Room
Runners Up: FireHouse TapRoom, Folly Draft and Snack, Blind Tiger
Best Live Triad Music Show of 2022
First Place: Gears and Guitar Festival
Second Place: Hotwax @ Brown Truck Brewery
Runners Up: Vagabond Saints Duran Duran Rio 40th Anniversary, Chris Lane & Ross Copley @Piedmont Hall
Best Local Original Band
First Place: Killing Gophers
Second Place: Hotwax and the Splinters
Runners Up: Tyler Nail, Turpentine Shine, Ross Copley
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County
First Place: The Ramkat
Second Place: The Playground Golf & Sports Bar
Runners Up: Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex, Rizzo's, Bull's Tavern
Best Music Venue in Guilford County
First Place: The Deck
Second Place: Plank Street Tavern
Runners Up: Ziggy's3, The Flat Iron, The Blind Tiger
Best Musician in the Triad
First Place: Laurie Alley
Second Place: Clay Howard
Runners Up: Mark McKernan, Ray Allegrezza, Robert Elliott (Red)
Best Percussionist
First Place: Matt D'Amico - Spindle 45
Second Place: Tim Bernthal
Runners Up: Lauren Myers, Katie Allegro, Josh Feldman
Best Piano Player
First Place: Faye Wilson - Spindle 45
Second Place: Bob Sanger
Runners Up: Sammy Fribush, Julian Sizemore, Reggie Buie
Best Place to Buy Musical Equipment in Triad
First Place: The B String Guitar Shop
Second Place: The Music Barn
Runners Up: Brothers Music and Trade, Guitar Repair Center, Guitar Center
Best Recording Studio
First Place: Earthtones Recording Studio
Second Place: EMR Recorders
Runners Up: Salem Music, Sound Lab, Black Rabbit Audio
Best Songwriter
First Place: Mike Cobler
Second Place: Clyde Lewis - Hotwax
Runners Up: Clay Howard, Aquarian Angel, Cody & Casey Haviach
Best Tribute / Cover Band
First Place: Spindle 45
Second Place: Camel City Yacht Club
Runner Ups: Radio Revolver, Killing Fiction, Brothers Pearl
Best Vocalist
First Place: Laurie Alley- Spindle 45
Second Place: Clay Howard
Runner Ups: Megan Doss, Beth Stevens, Ross Coppley
Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music
First Place: The Coal Pit
Second Place: FireHouse TapRoom
Runners Up: Folly's Draft and Snack, Plank Street Tavern, The Deck
Best Reader
First Place: YOU!!
Second Place: Thank You
Runners Up: For All The Support
