Welcome to our favorite issue of the year, The Triad’s Best! As many of you may know, this is our biggest issue all year, and something we spend several months working on. 

People from all over North America, Europe, Asia, and even as far as Australia made their voices heard by choosing all of their Triad favorites. We are excited to see how the economy has bounced back and the growth that has surrounded local events, festivals, and businesses.

With a renewed sense of community and pride, sit back and celebrate the winners and runners-up of the Triad’s Best readers’ poll. While you’ll see familiar winners, we hope this issue will be an opportunity for you to discover many newcomers who have won some of the top awards. The way we listed everyone this year is pretty simple: There are “first-place winners,” “second-place winners,” and “runners-up.” As voting was fierce and highly competitive, you will see additional runners-up listed. This was done due to the closeness of the vote counts, and in some cases, ties in the runner-up categories. 

There are many people to thank for making the 2023 issue possible: 

— To our advertising partners, we are so very proud that you have chosen us to be a part of your businesses success. We know how tough things have been, but we look forward to growing with you as things improve throughout the Triad region. 

— To our readers and advertising supporters, we cannot say “Thank You” enough for picking up our awesome paper, taking the time to vote, and offering your suggestions and ideas. 

— To the winners and runners-up, congratulations to you and know that we are all so glad to have you and your business in the Triad. We could not do this without you, and we appreciate being a part of your growth and success! 

— To Alex and Shane, the best design staff in the Triad! Thank you so much for your diligence, creativity, patience and hard work on this enormous issue. 

— To the sales team, simple and sweet: you crushed it! 

— To our writers and photographers, thank you so much for making it happen. Your dedication and commitment is unmatched. 

 

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT AND SHARE PHOTOS OF YOUR FAVORITE WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA USING THE HASHTAG, #THETRIADSBEST2023. 

Arts and Leisure

Best Art Gallery

First Place: North Trade Street Arts

Second Place: Weatherspoon Art Gallery

Runners Up: Secca, TAG- Theatre Art Galleries, Center for Visual Arts

Best Comic Book Store                          

First Place: ACME Comics

Second Place: Ssalefish Comics

Runners Up: Parts Unknown- The Comic Book Store, Eastgate Comics, The Comic Dimension

Best Dance Studio                              

First Place: Greensboro Dance Theatre

Second Place: Greensboro Ballet

Runners Up: Fred Astaire Dance Studio-Greensboro, OnStage School of Dance, Out Dance Studio 

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County

First Place: Downtown Winston Salem

Second Place: Forsyth Central Library

Runners Up: DeBeen Espresso, Louie and Honey's Kitchen, The Coffee Mill

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

First Place: Downtown Greensboro

Second Place: Tate Street Coffee

Runners Up: DeBeen Espresso, Gate City Billiards Club, Sheetz

Best Girls Night Out For Fun                     

First Place: Gate City Billiards Club

Second Place: Wine & Design

Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Breathe Cocktail Lounge, Plank Street Tavern

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County               

First Place: Winston Lake

Second Place: Forsyth Country Club

Runners Up: Reynolds Park Golf Course, Maple Chase, Tanglewood Championship Course

Best Golf Course in Guilford County              

First Place: Sedgefield Country Club

Second Place: Oak Hollow HP

Runners Up: Golf at Grandover, Forest CC, Greensboro Country Club Farm Course

Best Guys Night Out For Fun                     

First Place: The Treasure Club

Second Place: High Point Rockers

Runners Up: Boxcar Bar + Arcade, Gate City Billiards Club, Southend Brewing

Best Live Theatre Venue in Forsyth County

First Place: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance

Second Place: Camel City Playhouse

Runners Up: Stevens Center WS, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Kernersville Little Theatre

Best Live Theatre Venue in Guilford County

First Place: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts,

Second Place: The Carolina Theater

Runners Up: High Point Theater, Triad Stage, Community Theatre of Greensboro

Best Movie Theater in Forsyth County             

First Place: Marketplace Cinema Drive-In

Second Place: a-perture cinema

Runners Up: AMC Hanes Mall, Grand 18 Winston Salem, ARTC Theatre

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County            

First Place: Red Cinemas

Second Place: AmStar Cinemas 18 - Four Seasons Station

Runners Up: Palladium, AMC High Point 8, Regal Friendly Center

Best Museum in Forsyth County                 

First Place: Old Salem Museums and Gardens

Second Place: Reynolda House

Runners Up: SECCA, Kaleideum Downtown-North, Korner's Folly

Best Museum in Guilford County

First Place: Greensboro Science Center

Second Place: International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Runners Up: Qubein Children's Museum, Greensboro History Museum, High Point Museum

Best Park in Forsyth County                     

First Place: Salem Lake

Second Place: Triad Park

Runners Up: Fourth of July Memorial Park, Tanglewood, Bethabara

Best Park in Guilford County                    

First Place: LeBauer Park

Second Place: Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Runners Up: Country Park, Bur Mil Park, Keeley Park

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

First Place: Kaleideum

Second Place: Tanglewood

Runners Up: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance, Roar, Adventure Landing

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

First Place: Greensboro Science Center

Second Place: Qubein Children's Museum

Runners Up: High Point Rocker's Game, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greensboro Children's Museum

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County     

First Place: Downtown Winston Salem

Second Place: DADA 1ST Friday Gallery Hop

Runners Up: Trade Street, Bailey Park, Hanes Mall

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

First Place: Downtown Greensboro

Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe

Runners Up: Friendly Center, LeBauer Park, Furniture Market

Best Place to Ride a Bike                          

First Place: Salem Lake

Second Place: Tanglewood

Runners Up: Bicentennial Greenway, Country Park, Greensboro Watershed Trails

Best Public Pool                               

First Place: Tanglewood

Second Place: Emerald Point

Runners Up: Bur Mill Park, City Lake Park, Bolton Park

Best Sports Team/League in the Triad

First Place: Greensboro Grasshoppers

Second Place: High Point Rockers

Runners Up: Winston-Salem Dash, Carolina Thunderbirds, Carolina Cobras

Best Tennis Courts                             

First Place: Hanes Park

Second Place: UNCG

Runners Up: Starmount Forest Country Club, Oak Hollow, NC A&T

Best Visual Artist                              

First Place: JEKS

Second Place: Jesca Jaymes

Runners Up: Mona Wu, Stewart Knight, Victoria Bailess

Education                                                             

Best College/University in the Triad

First Place: UNC-Greensboro

Second Place: GTCC - Guilford Technical Community College

Runners Up: High Point University, Wake Forest University, North Carolina A&T

Best Day Care

First Place: UNCG Child Care Education Program

Second Place: Wesleyan Early Education Center

Runners Up: Kernersville Moravian Preschool, Child Enrichment, Busy Kids

Best Summer Camp                             

First Place: Kernersville Family YMCA

Second Place: Drama Kids of the Triad

Runner Up: Clemmons Moravian

Entertainment and Nightlife

Best Bar to Relax with Friends                  

First Place: Gate City Billiards Club

Second Place: Burke Street Pub

Runners Up: Folly's Draft and Snack, State Street Wine Company, Plank Street Tavern

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

First Place: Burke Street Pub

Second Place: Village Tavern

Runners Up: Silver Moon Saloon, Krankies, Breathe Cocktail Lounge

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County             

First Place: Plank Street Tavern

Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Runners Up: Gate City Billiards Club, Village Tavern, Scrambled Southern Diner, Rixster Grill

Best Club for Hooking Up                       

First Place: Breathe Cocktail Lounge

Second Place: Gate City Billiards Club2

Runners Up: The Deck in Jamestown, The Corner Bar, Burke Street Pub

Best Club/Party DJ                             

First Place: DJ Freeman                                                                                  

Second Place: DJ Eargasm

Runners Up: DJ Tommy Rock, DJ Captain Morga, DJ Kamikaze

Best Female Bartender

First Place: Elysha Kantor@ Plank Street Tavern

Second Place: Helen Chipman @ Gate City Billiards Club2

Runners Up: Olympia Hensley, Emily Purcell, Carmela Gilbert

Best Gentlemen's Club                          

First Place: The Treasure Club

Second Place: Mirage

Runners Up: Centerfolds, Southside Johnny's, Savannah's

Best Karaoke DJ                                

First Place: DJ Eargasm

Second Place: DJ Jamie Leigh

Runners Up: DJ Captain Morgan, Dj Gator, Kamikaze's Tavern

Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

First Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Second Place: Old Nick's Pub Arcadia

Runners Up: The Wrong Number, Folly's Draft & Snack- Kernersville, Break Time Billiards & Sports

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

First Place: Plank Street Tavern

Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe

Runners Up: Uptown Charlie's, The Corner Bar, Stumble Stilskins

Best Late Night Bar                             

First Place: Burke Street Pub

Second Place: Silver Moon Saloon

Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Gate City Billiards Club, Flat Iron

Best Male Bartender                          

First Place: Max Hathaway @ Freeman's Grub & Pub

Second Place: Luke Kirby Brown Truck Brewery

Runners Up: Josh Gore 'The Queen' at Orion's- Greensboro, Bobby Strandberg @ Gate City Billiards Club, Steven Owen5 @ Paddled South Brewing, Ty Miller@  State street wine company

Best Margarita in Forsyth County                

First Place: Taco Mama

Second Place: The Porch Cantina

Runners Up: Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina, Bar Pina, Smoke and Oak

Best Margarita in Guilford County                

First Place: Taco Mama

Second Place: Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill

Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Gate City Billiards Club, Crafted The Art of the Taco

Best Martini in Forsyth County                  

First Place: The Wrong Number

Second Place: Old Nick's Pub Arcadia

Runners Up: Village Tavern, Joyner's Bar, Bar Nola

Best Martini in Guilford County                 

First Place: Dram & Draught

Second Place: Blue Water Grill

Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Gate City Billiards Club, Village Tavern

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

First Place: Burke Street Pub

Second Place: Gypsy Road Brewing Company

Runners Up: Folly's Draft & Snack- Kernersville, Kernersville Brewing, The Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford

First Place: Plank Street Tavern

Second Place: Goofy Foot

Runners Up: Brown Truck Brewery, FireHouse TapRoom, State Street Wine Company

Best New Club/Bar Forsyth County

First Place: Tucker's Tap Yard

Second Place: The Wrong Number

Runners Up: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar, The Blooming Board

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County              

First Place: HP Trousers

Second Place: FireHouse TapRoom

Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, Plank Street Tavern, The Blooming Board

Best Patio in Forsyth County                    

First Place: Gypsy Road Brewing Company

Second Place: Putters Patio & Grill

Runners Up: Incendiary Brewing, Silver Moon Saloon, Roosters

Best Patio in Guilford County

First Place: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill

Second Place: Brown Truck Brewery

Runners Up: SouthEnd Brewing Co, Plank Street Tavern, FireHouse TapRoom

Best Place to Dance                             

First Place: The Deck in Jamestown

Second Place: Chemistry Nightclub

Runners Up: Breathe Cocktail Lounge, Artistika Nightclub, FireHouse TapRoom

Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Forsyth County                

First Place: Cook Out

Second Place: Burke Street Pizza

Runners Up: Waffle House, Brothers Pizza

Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Guilford County              

First Place: Cookout

Second Place: Jake's Diner

Runners Up: Big Gay Foodtruck, Jimmy Johns, Lees Brass Taps

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County

First Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Second Place: Breaktime Billiards

Runners Up: West End Opera House, Bar Nola, Recreation Billiards

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County         

First Place: Gate City Billiards Club

Second Place: Jake's Billiards

Runners Up: FireHouse TapRoom, Breakers, Tailgators, Greensboro

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

First Place: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Second Place: Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Runners Up: Twin Peaks- Winston Salem, Thirsty Pallet, Breaktime Billiards

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County               

First Place: Rody's Tavern

Second Place: Rixster Grill

Runners Up: Gate City Billiards Club, Jake's Billiards, The Box Seat

Best Sports Simulator/Arcade Bar                  

First Place: Tee It Up Indoors

Second Place: Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Runners Up: The Playground Golf and Sports Bar, Roar, UnderPar Golf Lounge

Most Original and Unique Bar

First Place: Firehouse Tap Room

Second Place: HP Trousers

Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Folly's Draft and Snack, Freemans Grub and Pub

The Coolest Small Bar                            

First Place: Dram & Draught

Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Burke Street Pub, State Street Wine Company

Best Bagel Store                                

First Place: Greenfields NY Deli & Bagels

Second Place: New Garden Bagels

Runners Up: The Bagel Station, Kernersville Bagel, Bruegger's Bagels

Best Bakery                                    

First Place: Sweet Shoppe Bakery

Second Place: Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts

Runners Up: Bobby Boy, Sweet Dough Bake Shop, Louie & Honey's Kitchen

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County        

First Place: Little Richard's

Second Place: Prissy Polly's

Runners Up: Camel City BBQ Factory, Mr Barbecue, BBQ Joes

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County       

First Place: Sweet Old Bill's

Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse

Runners Up: Stamey's BBQ, Biscuit Brisket and Beer, Country Barbecue

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

First Place: Brewer's Kettle

Second Place: JuggHeads2

Runners Up: Gypsy Road Brewing Company, City Beverage, Roar

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

First Place: Jake's Pub & Billiards

Second Place: The Brewer's Kettle

Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Paddled South Brewing Co., Biscuits Briskets & Beer

Best Biscuits                                  

First Place: The Biscuit Factory

Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer

Runners Up: Sage Mule, Krankies, Country Barbecue

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County                 

First Place: Cagney's

Second Place: Young Cardinal Cafe & Co.

Runners Up: First Watch, Breakfastime, Krankies

Best Breakfast in Guilford County                

First Place: Scrambled Southern Diner

Second Place: Tex and Shirley's

Runners Up: Biscuit Factory, Alex's House, Sage Mule

Best Brewery/Brewing Company                   

First Place: Paddled South Brewing Co

Second Place: Foothills

Runners Up: Brown Truck Brewery, Bull City Ciderworks, SouthEnd Brewing Co.

Best Brunch                                  

First Place: Print Works Bistro

Second Place: Sage Mule2

Runners Up: Young Cardinal Cafe & Co. ,Scrambled Southern Diner, Magnolia Blue

Best Burgers in Forsyth County                   

First Place: Heff's Burger Club

Second Place: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Runners Up: Hope Truck Food Co, Cin Cin Burger Bar, Dog House

Best Burgers in Guilford County                  

First Place: Hops Burger Bar

Second Place: Frady's Taphouse & Eatery2

Runners Up: Porter House Burgers, The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Big Burger Spot

Best Cheap Eats                                

First Place: Cook Out

Second Place: Biscuits Brisket & Beer

Runners Up: Taco Mama, The Dog House, Rixster Grill

Best Cheesecake                                

First Place: Cheesecakes By Alex

Second Place: Uncle Cheesecake

Runners Up: Cheesecake Factory, Village Tavern, Dj's Cheesecakes

Best Chef in Forsyth County                     

First Place: Antonio Di Lisio, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant

Second Place: Niki Farrington, 6th & Vine

Runners Up: Justin Webster, Peyton Smith, Crissy Faison

Best Chef in Guilford County                   

First Place: Kevin Purcell @ Freeman's Grub & Pub

Second Place: Kevin Cottrell @ MACHETE2

Runners Up: Todd Sen, Andrew Smith, Chris Ryker

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

First Place: Ronni's Restaurant

Second Place: East Coast Wings

Runners Up: Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse, Waldo's Wings, Putter's Patio and Grill

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

First Place: Sweet Old Bills

Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Runners Up: George's Pizza, Black Powder Smokehouse, Biscuits Brisket and Beer

Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Forsyth County           

First Place: New Sichuan

Second Place: China Palace

Runners Up: Chu's Express Westchester Drive, Mr Lua's, China Wok Country Club Rd.

Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Guilford County          

First Place: Golden Wok

Second Place: Phoenix Asian Cuisine

Runners Up: Chu's Express Westchester Drive, China Capital, Imperial Koi

Best Coffee in Forsyth County                   

First Place: DeBeen Espresso

Second Place: The Dapper Bean

Runners Up: Krankies, Local Roots Coffee Shop, Footnote Coffee & Cocktails

Best Coffee in Guilford County                  

First Place: DeBeen Espresso

Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe

Runners Up: Message Coffee, The Green Bean, 83 Custom Coffee

Best College Bar                                

First Place: The Corner Bar

Second Place: Brown Truck Brewery

Runners Up: Burke Street Pub, Westerwood, Limelight

Best Country Cooking                          

First Place: Southern Roots

Second Place: Sweet Potatoes

Runners Up: Biscuit Brisket and Beer, Hillbilly Hideaway, Moose Café

Best Dessert Menu

First Place: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar)

Second Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Runners Up: Cheesecake by Alex, Pops Mini Doughnuts, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts

Best Diner                                    

First Place: Carolina's Diner

Second Place: Alex's House

Runners Up: Scrambled Southern Diner, Jake's Diner, Herbie's Place

Best Donuts                                  

First Place: Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop

Second Place: Duck Donuts

Runners Up: Krispy Kreme, Granny's Donuts, Dough-Joe's Doughnuts & Coffee

Best Drink Menu                              

First Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Second Place: Village Tavern

Runners Up: Plank Street Tavern, Taco Mama, Machete

Best Family Restaurant                          

First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer

Runners Up: Elizabeth's Pizza, Taco Mama, Rainbow Family Restaurant

Best Food Truck                               

First Place: Hope Truck Food Co.

Second Place: JJ's Cuban Kitchen

Runners Up: The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Bandito Burrito, Cousins Maine Lobster

Best French Fries                               

First Place: Dirty Fries

Second Place: Biscuits Briskets & Beer

Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Dairi-O, The Biscuit Factory

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County              

First Place: Sweet Potatoes

Second Place: Mountain Fried Chicken

Runners Up: Timmy's Hot Chicken, Ted's Famous Chicken, Bossy Beulah'

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

First Place: Dame's Chicken & Waffles

Second Place: Chicken Bee

Runners Up: Magnolia Blue (chicken and waffles), Mrs Winner's, Scratch Fried Chicken

Best Frozen Custard                            

First Place: Andy's Frozen Custard

Second Place: Freddy's Frozen Custard

Runners Up: Whit's Frozen Custard, Culver's Frozen Custard, Abbott's Frozen Custard

Best Frozen Yogurt                             

First Place: Sweet Frog

Second Place: Zack's frozen yogurt

Runners Up: Menchies, Feeny's, To the Moon and Back

Best Hibachi Restaurant                         

First Place: Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse

Second Place: Arigato's

Runners Up: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, Tokyo Express (High Point), Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County                 

First Place: Dairi-O

Second Place: Kermit's

Runners Up: JS Pulliam Barbeque- Walkertown, Dash City Dogs, Doss

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County                

First Place:Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

Second Place: The Dog House

Runners Up: Damn Good Dogs, Backyard Flames- Big Wills Famous Hotdogs, Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant

Best Ice Cream                                 

First Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Second Place: Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

Runners Up: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar), Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Miso's Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant                          

First Place: Nawab Indian Cuisine

Second Place: Salt and Pepper Indian Cuisine

Runners Up: Namaste, Taaza Bistro Greensboro, 68 Indian Bistro

Best Irish Restaurant                           

First Place: Finnigan’s Wake

Second Place: The Claddagh

Runners Up: M'Coul's Public House, The Celtic Fridge

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place: Quanto Basta Italian Eatery & Wine Bar

Second Place: Elizabeth's Pizza2

Runners Up: Amalfi's, Kernersville, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant, Mission Pizza

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place: Giannos of High Point

Second Place: Elizabeth's Pizza

Runners Up: Giovanni's Italian Restaurant, Positano, Lulu and Blu

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place: HakkaChow-Asian Eats

Second Place: Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Runners Up: Chopstix, Kimono, Mizu

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place: Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse

Second Place: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Runners Up: Arigato's, Tokyo Express, Asahi

Best Juice Bar                                  

First Place: The Juice Shop

Second Place: Carolina Red Cafe

Runners Up: Tropical Smoothie Café, Village Juice & Kitchen, Organic AF

Best Liquor Distillery                           

First Place: Broad Branch Distillery

Second Place: Sutler's Spirit Co.

Runners Up: Old Nick Williams Co. Farm & Distillery, Fainting Goat Spirits, Founding Fathers

Best Lunch                                   

First Place: Heff's Burger Club

Second Place: Taco Mama

Runners Up: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Best Lunch Specials                             

First Place: Rainbow Family Restaurant

Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse

Runners Up: Biscuits Brisket and Beer, Krankies, Homeslice

Best Mediterranean Restaurant                   

First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Second Place: Mythos Grill

Runners Up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food, Jerusalem Market, Sumela Turkish & Mediterranean Restaurant, Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place: Mi Pueblo

Second Place: Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant

Runners Up: Taco Mama, Pancho Villas, Palenque Mexican Grill

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place: Kiosco Mexican Grill

Second Place: Mi Pueblo

Runners Up: Taco Mama, San Luis, La hacienda

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant                   

First Place: Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean

Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Runners Up: Nazareth Bread Co, Jerusalem Market, Sumela

Best Milkshake                                

First Place: B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Second Place: Cook Out

Runners Up: Knightly Rose (The Tiki Dessert Bar), Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros

Best New Restaurant                            

First Place: Frady's Taphouse & Eatery

Second Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer2

Runners Up: Heff's Burger Club, Cille & Scoe, Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant               

First Place: Biscuits Brisket and Beer

Second Place: Frady's Taphouse

Runners Up: Heff's Burger Club, Damn Good Dogs, Daily Basket Deli

Best Philly Cheese Steak                          

First Place: Elizabeth's Pizza

Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Runners Up: The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck, Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers Llc., Rixster Grill

Best Pizza in Forsyth County                     

First Place: Cugino Forno

Second Place: Burke Street Pizza

Runners Up: Mellow Mushroom, Mission Pizza, Elizabeth's Pizza

Best Pizza in Guilford County                    

First Place: Elizabeth's Pizza

Second Place: Blue Rock Pizza And Tap

Runners Up: Cugino Forno, Sticks & Stones, Mario's Pizza

Best Place for Oysters                           

First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar

Second Place: Blue Water Grill

Runners Up: 1618 West Seafood Grille, Fishbones

Best Restaurant Bar                             

First Place: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill

Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, MACHETE, Village Tavern

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County                

First Place: Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar

Second Place: Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant

Runners Up: Milner's, Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood, Bernardin's

Best Restaurant in Guilford County               

First Place: Marisol

Second Place: Undercurrent

Runners Up: MACHETE, Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Frady's Taphouse and Eatery

Best Reuban Sandwich                          

First Place: McAlister's Deli

Second Place: First Carolina Deli

Runners Up: O'Briens Deli, Capra's Deli, Jams Deli

Best Ribs                                     

First Place: Sweet Old Bill's

Second Place: Black Powder Smokehouse

Runners Up: Darryl's Wood Fired Grill, Biscuits Brisket and Beer, Honky Tonk Smokehouse

 Best Romantic Dinner             

First Place: Undercurrent

Second Place: Print Works Bistro

Runners Up: Green Valley Grill, Blue Water Grill, MACHETE

Best Salads                                    

First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Second Place: Village Tavern

Runners Up: Chopt, West End Café, Fratellis

Best Sandwiches                               

First Place: Capra's Deli

Second Place: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Runners Up: First Carolina Delicatessen, Jams Deli, Lox Stock & Bagel

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar

Second Place: Walkertown Seafood Shack

Runners Up: Forsyth Seafood Market & Café, Captain Tom's, Kings Crab Shack

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar

Second Place: The Captain's Table

Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, Undercurrent, Tide's Inn, Sanibel's

Best Steak in Forsyth County                     

First Place: OutWest Steakhouse

Second Place: Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood

Runners Up: Texas Roadhouse, Fratellis Italian Steakhouse, Willows Bistro

Best Steak in Guilford County                    

First Place: Kau

Second Place: Ruth's Chris

Runners Up: Texas Roadhouse, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Village Tavern

Best Sub Sandwich                             

First Place: Giacamo's

Second Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Runners Up: Jersey Mike's, Nick's Sub Shop & Grill, Hero House

Best Sushi Restaurant                           

First Place: Yumi Sushi Tea & Sake

Second Place: US Sushi

Runners Up: Mizu, Sushi Kingdom, Sushi Republic

Best Tacos in Forsyth County                    

First Place: Taco Mama

Second Place: Taqueria Lucianos

Runners Up: The Porch, Xcaret, Senor Bravo

Best Tacos in Guilford County

First Place: Taco Mama

Second Place:  The Art of the Taco

Runners Up: Mi Pueblo, Carniceria el Mercadito, Wicked

Best Thai Restaurant                            

First Place: 98 Asian Bistro

Second Place: Kinn Thai

Runners Up: The Basil Leaf, Thai Sawatdee-(Harris) Teeter Thai, Thai Herb

Best Vegetarian Restaurant                       

First Place: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Second Place: Boba House2

Runners Up: Taco Mama, Dom's, The PepperMill Café

Best Vietnamese Restaurant                      

First Place: Pho Hien Vuong

Second Place: What Da Pho

Runners Up: Saigon, Rice Paper, Herb Thai

Best Wine Bar                                 

First Place: 6th and Vine

Second Place: The Tasting Room

Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, Lewis and Elm, Winestyles Greensboro

Best Wine List                                 

First Place: State Street Wine Company

Second Place: 1618 Midtown

Runners Up: Blue Water Grill, Undercurrent, MACHETE

Goods and Services 

Best Acupuncturist                            

First Place: Dr Mu

Second Place: Dr. Rob Balkind

Runners Up: ABR Acupuncture, Sarah Girard, Anew

Best Apartment Complex                        

First Place: Link Innovation Quarter

Second Place: The Lofts at Little Creek

Runners Up: Sherwood Station, Country Park at Tall Oaks, Yester Oaks

Best Audiologist Office                         

First Place: Piedmont Ear- Nose & Throat Associates

Second Place: High Point Audiological

Runners Up: Pediatric Audiology/Atrium Health at Brenner's, Nichols Hearing And Audiology

Best Auto Detail/Automotive Appearance Facility

First Place: Twin City Automotive

Second Place: Marco's Car Wash

Runners Up: Pat's Body Shop, Everything Clean Detailing, Meineke Car Care Center

Best Auto Parts Store                           

First Place: Auto Zone

Second Place: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Runners Up: Advance Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Scarlette's Performance Parts

Best Auto Repair Shop                          

First Place: Twin City Automotive

Second Place: Beamer Tire & Auto

Runners Up: Taylor Tire, Newton's Car Care, Auto Logic

Best Bank                                     

First Place: Truliant

Second Place: Truist

Runners Up: Pinnacle, First Bank, Bank Of Oak Ridge

Best Barber Shop                               

First Place: Ardmore Barbershop

Second Place: Swivel Barbershop

Runners Up: Pleasant Garden Barber Shop, Iron and Cloth Barbershop, The Cave Barber Shop

Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store                

First Place: Bi Rite Galaxy, Stokesdale

Second Place: Bestway

Runners Up: Harris Teeter, Publix, Trader Joe's

Best Bicycle Store    

First Place: Ken's Bike Shop

Second Place: High Point Bicycle Toy and Hobby

Runners Up: Mock Orange Bikes, cycle de ORO, Clemmons Bicycle

Best Body Piercer                              

First Place: Molly Dix

Second Place: Tammy Johnson

Runners Up: Adrian Sheppard, Holiday Thompson, Jenifer Davis

Best Bookstore                                

First Place: McKay's

Second Place: Scuppernong Books

Runners Up: Bookmarks, Wonderland Bookshop, Eclectic By Nature

Best Boutique                                

First Place: Blue Hydrangea Boutique

Second Place: Alexander Rose Boutique

Runners Up: Bird & Co Boutique, Flare's Boutique, Apollo Vibes

Best Bowling Center                            

First Place: Triad Lanes

Second Place: Spare Time

Runners Up: AMF major league Lanes, Northside Lanes, Bourbon Bowl

Best Caterer                                   

First Place: Painted Plate Catering

Second Place: Pepper Moon Catering

Runners Up: Taco Mama, JJ's Cuban Kitchen, The Blooming Board

Best CBD/Hemp Store                           

First Place: Celestial Wellness

Second Place: Smokey Shay's

Runners Up: Salem Organic Supply, Apotheca - CBD- Delta8- & Kratom, Camel City Supply

Best Chiropractor                             

First Place: Greensboro Chiropractic

Second Place: Healing Hands Chiropractic

Runners Up: Burke Mill Chiropractic, Elite Performance Chiropractic, Health First

Best Commercial/Home Cleaning Company

First Place: 2 Broke Girls Cleaning Services LLC

Second Place: Clean Sweep

Runners Up: JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Triad, Simply Clean of the Triad, Carolina's Finest Cleaning Company LLC

Best Consignment Shop                         

First Place: Red Collection

Second Place: Design Archives

Runners Up: Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments, Vintage To Vogue Boutique, Chameleon Kids Consignment

Best Cosmetic Doctor

First Place: Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness

Second Place: Dr. Neal D. Goldman2

Runners Up: Cone Health Medical Group Plastic Surgery Specialists, Innovative Aesthetics MD, Piedmont Plastic Surgery

Best Credit Union                              

First Place: Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union

Second Place: Truliant

Runners Up: Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Member's Credit Union, State Employees Credit Union

Best Day Spa                                   

First Place: Glo Skincare Studio

Second Place: Emerge Skin + Soul

Runners Up: Greensboro Day Spa, Balance Day Spa, Tadhana Esthetics

Best Dentist                                  

First Place: Triad Kids Dental

Second Place: Tkatch Dentistry

Runners Up: Premier Dental, Tranquil Bay Dental, Westover Dental

Best Dog/Pet Training Facility                     

First Place: Elite Canine

Second Place: Off Leash K9 Training

Runners Up: PetSuites Greensboro, Pluto's Way Training, Pawsitive Foundations

Best Electrician/Electric Company                  

First Place: Gwyn Services

Second Place: Beco

Runners Up: Mr. Electric, Shelby Electric, Rush Electrical

Best Exterminator                              

First Place: McNeely's

Second Place: Terminix

Runners Up: PMI, Home Team Pest Defense, Arnolds Pest Control

Best Farmers Market                            

First Place: Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Second Place: High Point Farmers Market

Runners Up :Cobblestone Farmers Market, Greensboro Farmers Market, The Corner Farmers Market

Best Florist                                   

First Place: Ever Be Floral

Second Place: Sedgefield Florist

Runners Up: Dahlias Floral Design, A Daisy A Day, ABBA Design

Best Furniture Store                            

First Place: Furnitureland South

Second Place: Colfax Furniture

Runners Up: HAVERTY'S, Kagan, Bowen Town and Country

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County              

First Place: Trader Joe's

Second Place: Harris Teeter

Runners Up: Publix, Aldi, Lidl

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

First Place: Bi Rite Galaxy, Stokesdale

Second Place: Trader Joe's

Runners Up: Aldi, Sprouts Farmers Market, Bestway

Best Gym/Fitness Center                         

First Place: Title Boxing Greensboro

Second Place: O2 Fitness

Runners Up: Sportscenter Athletic Club, Pure Barre Greensboro, Edge Fitness & Combat Arts

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County                 

First Place:Pink Rhino

Second Place: Pigtails & Crewcuts- Haircuts for Kids, Winston-Salem

Runners Up:  Hair Designs, Dye Pretty, Irvin Roberts

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County                

First Place: Avanti Salon & Spa

Second Place: Pigtails & Crewcuts- Haircuts for Kids, Greensboro

Runners Up: All Teased Up, Bliss and Company, Hair Kutts Salon & Boutique

Best Hairstylist                               

First Place: Antigone Perry

Second Place: Bailey York

Runners Up: Emily Pake, Rhonda Davis, Amanda Wicker Kerekes

Best Haunted Attraction                       

First Place: Kersey Valley Spookywood

Second Place: Woods of Terror

Runners Up: Hacker House, Haunted Hollow

Best Heating/AC Repair                          

First Place: Gwyn Services

Second Place: Hawley Air

Runners Up: Brady Air & Home Repair, Arnold Jones, Key Heating & Air

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co                 

First Place: RJ Turner Remodeling- LLC

Second Place: T.R.U.S.T Roofing and Property Maintenance

Runners Up: Brady Air & Home Repair LLC, Level Up Roofing Inc, IWork Home Services

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop                 

First Place: Smokey Shay's

Second Place: Salem Organic Supply

Runners Up: Glass City Smoke Shop, Peace Out Vapes, Petra Hookah Vape & Lounge

Best Hospital                                 

First Place: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Second Place: Novant Health

Runners Up: Moses Cone, Wesley Long, Hugh Chatham

Best Insurance Agent/Group in Forsyth County

First Place: Scott Blackburn The Phoenix Group

Second Place: North Carolina Farm Bureau

Runners Up: Rick Babusiak, Danielle Waller, Kevin Bugg

Best Insurance Agent/Group in Guilford County

First Place: State Farm-Dan Loggins

Second Place: Rodney Melton

Runners Up:  Seth Holden, Bobby Simpson, Costas Insurance Group

Best Interior Designer/Company                  

First Place: Accent Prone

Second Place: Allen-James Home

Runners Up: Vivid interiors, Lauren Tilley Interiors, Kara Cox Designs

Best Jewelry Store                               

First Place: High Point Jewelers

Second Place: Schiffman's Jewelers

Runners Up: Simon Jewelers, Ellis Jewelers, State Street Jewelers

Best Landscaping Company   

First Place: Dancing Iris Earthscapes LLC

Second Place: New Bloom

Runners Up: Floricult Gardens, On Time Lawn Care LLC, Southern Cutz Lawn Care

Best Lawn & Garden Center

First Place: Soviero's Tri-County Garden Center & Feed

Second Place: New Garden Nursery

Runners Up: A B Seed Inc, Guilford Garden Center, Stratford Landscape Supply

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

First Place: Scott Law Group

Second Place:  Dummit Fradin- Attorneys at Law

Runners Up:  Lanier Law Group, McMinn & Logan- PLLC, Cathy Stroupe

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

First Place: Dummit Fradin- Attorneys at Law

Second Place: Camino Law

Runners Up: Susan Hunt Law, Janet Ward Black- Ward Black Law,  Spidell Family Law

Best Limo/Transportation Provider               

First Place: Royal Limousine

Second Place: Black Tie Transportation- Inc

Runners Up: Prestige, Johnson's Limousine, AAM Limousine Services

Best Local Men's Clothing Store                  

First Place: Brooks Brothers

Second Place: Fancy Groceries

Runners Up: Men's Wearhouse, Casual Male XL, The Total Image- Inc.

Best Local Women's Clothing Store                

First Place: Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments

Second Place: Wood & Thread Boutique

Runners Up: Blue Hydrangea Boutique, The Curvy Fox Boutique, Rebecca & Co. Winston-Salem

Best Marketing Service/Agency                    

First Place: Jaymes Agency

Second Place: Never Better Studio

Runners Up: Wildfire, Lady Bizness, Market by SMS

Best Massage Therapists                         

First Place: Mind & Muscle Wellness

Second Place: OMG Wellness Bar-Curtis Edmunds

Runners Up: Jake Flatt, Align Holistic Body Work by Jenny Pruitt, Avanti

Best Med Spa                                  

First Place: Innovative Aesthetics MD

Second Place: Greensboro Day Spa

Runners Up: Physicians for Women MedSpa, Elite Esthetics -Raynie Canoy, Revive and Unwine

Best Motorcycle Dealership                     

First Place: Smokin' Harley-Davidson

Second Place: Clemmons Motorcycles

Runners Up: Kevin Powell Motorsports, Riding High Harley-Davidson, Honda of Winston-Salem

Best Nail Salon                                 

First Place: Luxury Nails in Friendly Center

Second Place: Claws, Winston-Salem

Runners Up: Lotus Nails, Harmony Nails, Diamond Nails

Best Natural Foods Store                        

First Place: Whole Foods

Second Place: Deep Roots

Runners Up: Sprouts Farmers Market, The Only Earth

Best New Car Dealership                         

First Place: Modern Toyota

Second Place: Crescent Ford

Runners Up: Bill Black Cadillac, High Point Honda, Green Ford

Best Oil Change                                

First Place: Twin City Automotive

Second Place: Beamer Tire

Runners Up: Tire Max, Taylor Tire, Jackson Auto Worx

Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center                  

First Place: Eyes on Trade

Second Place: Oscar Oglethorpe

Runners Up: Triad Eye, MyEyeDr.-Dr. John Lindsay, Carolina Center for Eye Care

Best Orthodontist

First Place: Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics

Second Place: Triad Orthodontics

Runner Ups: Basil Orthodontics, Paul Rudnicke, Handy and Handy

Best Outdoor Store                            

First Place: Great Outdoor Provision Company

Second Place: REI

Runners Up: Academy Sports, Dicks Sporting Goods, Sportsman Warehouse

Best Pet Boarding                              

First Place: PetSuites Greensboro

Second Place: Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming

Runner Ups: Almost Home Grooming & Boarding, Lucky's Pet Resort & Day Spa, Ruff Housing Greensboro

Best Pet Grooming Co.                          

First Place: Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming

Second Place: PetSuites Greensboro

Runners Up: Shear Pawsitivity, Furry to Fabulous Pet Spa, Twin City Grooming

Best Pet Supply/Boutique                       

First Place: Howlin at the Moon Bakery

Second Place: PetSuites Greensboro

Runners Up: Proformance Pet Supply, PetSmart, All Pets Considered

Best Photographer/Photography Studio           

First Place: Desilu Pet Portraits

Second Place: Andrew Bowen Studios

Runners Up: Megan Smith Photography, KnightinGayle Photography, Karen Salinas

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

First Place: The Brewer's Kettle, Kernersville

Second Place: Stella Brew

Runner Ups: Brewer's Kettle Clemmons, Beverage Package Store, Lowe's Foods Kernersville

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

First Place: Brewers Kettle High Point

Second Place: Total Wine & More

Runners Up: Bestway, Gate City Growlers, Harris Teeter

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

First Place: Eyes on Trade

Second Place: C Distinctive Eyewear

Runners Up: Costco, Forsyth Family Eye Care, Progressive Vision

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

First Place: Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear

Second Place: MyEyeDr.-Dr. John Lindsay

Runners Up: House of Eyes, Battleground Eye Care, Vision

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

First Place: Total Wine & More

Second Place: Brewer's Kettle, Clemmons

Runners Up: Winston Salem Wine Market, Trader Joe's, The Caviste Wine Bar-Shop

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

First Place: Total Wine & More

Second Place: Brewers Kettle

Runners Up: State Street Wine Company, WineStyles Tasting Station, The Loaded Grape

Best Plumbing Company                        

First Place: Michael Lyn Grimsley LLC

Second Place: Gwyn Services

Runners Up: Go Green Plumbing, Cogar Plumbing, Skye Plumbing LLC.

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent                     

First Place: Marshall Morgan

Second Place: Bryan Colquitt - Colquitt Realty Group

Runners Up: Sabrina Haynes, Fletcher Bingham, Jennifer Holowell

Best Record/CD Store                           

First Place: McKay's

Second Place: Underdog Records

Runners Up: King Records, Hippo Records, Music Stop-Clemmons

Best Roofing Company                          

First Place: Camel City Roofing

Second Place: T.R.U.S.T Roofing and Property Maintenance LLC

Runners Up: Crossover Roofing, Level Up Roofing, Jason Collins Roofing

Best Screen Printing Company                    

First Place: Merch Connect

Second Place: Creative Image

Runners Up: New Leaf Graphics Inc., Page's Printing, Cut The Music Prints

Best Senior Living Facility                         

First Place: Matthews Glen- Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Second Place: Providence Place

Runners Up: Well-Spring Retirement Community, Spring Arbor, Abbotswood at Irving Park

Best Shoe Store                                

First Place: Fleet Feet High Point

Second Place: Shoe Market

Runners Up: Rack Room Shoes, Arthur's Fine Shoes, Shoe Carnival

Best Sporting Goods Store                       

First Place: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Second Place: Great Outdoor Provision Co.

Runner Up: Omega Sports

Best Summer Camp                             

First Place: YMCA

Second Place: Quaker Lake Camp

Runner Up: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

Best Tanning Salon                              

First Place: Hot Rocks Tanning & Boutique

Second Place: Sunkissed Tanning Salon

Runners Up: Amy's Bronze & Glo, Sunless Body Spray Tan Studio, Sun Tan City

Best Tattoo Artist                              

First Place: Daniel Ferguson- Old North State Tattoo

Second Place: Hilary Tyler

Runners Up: Alexis Mullins, Jason Spainhour, Rooster McGuire

Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio                      

First Place: Old North State Tattoo, Winston-Salem

Second Place: Boss Lady Piercings and Tattoos

Runners Up: Deja Vu Tattoo, 21 Aces, Talon Tattoo

Best Thrift Clothing Store                        

First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store

Second Place: Goodwill

Runners Up: Bargain Box of Junior League, Songbirds Bridal- Formal & Consignments, Hannah's Bridge

Best Tire Shop                                 

First Place: Taylor Tire

Second Place: Beamer Tire

Runners Up: Discount Tire, M & M Tire, Northside Service Center

Best Used Car Dealership                        

First Place: Frank Myers Auto Maxx

Second Place: Peters Auto Mall

Runners Up: Odell's Auto Sales, Impex, Choice Preowned Auto

Best Vet/Animal Clinic

First Place: Oakes Animal Hospital

Second Place: Northwood Animal Hospital

Runners Up: Animal Ark, Ard Vista Animal Hospital, North Elm Animal Hospital

Best Vintage Clothing Store                       

First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Shop

Second Place: Putting on the Ritz

Runners Up: Vintage to Vogue Boutique, Off the Rack, Major Tomms

Best Wedding Cake                             

First Place: Cake & All Things Yummy

Second Place: The Humble Bee Shoppe

Runners Up: Maxi B's, Delicious Bakery, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts

Best Wedding Location                         

First Place: The Loft at Sunflower Trail

Second Place: Summerfield Farms

Runners Up: McCullough, Tanglewood, Legacy Stables and Events

Best Wedding Planning Service                    

First Place: Knot Your Average Events

Second Place: A Touch of Southern Events

Runners Up: Triad Weddings Magazine, Weddings and Events by Vivian, Head Over Heels Events by Valyncia

Best Wireless Carrier                            

First Place: Verizon Cellular Sales

Second Place: AT&T

Runners Up: T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile

Best Yoga/Pilates Studio                         

First Place: Humbled Warriors Yoga

Second Place: High Point Yoga School

Runners Up: Willow Wellness, Pure Light Yoga, Dancing Dogs Yoga Greensboro

Best/Favorite Non-Profit                       

First Place: Backpack Beginnings1

Second Place: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

Runners Up: Angelic Warrior Foundation, Books for Birthdays, The Bargain Box

LGBTQ+ 

Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event                

First Place: Radar's Drag Bingo with Anna Yacht and CC Labrie

Second Place: Camel City Burlesque

Runners Up: The Queen's Dungeon, Brenda's Drag Buffet at Twist Lounge, Drag Brunch

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business                     

First Place: Winston Salem Theatre Alliance

Second Place: The Bearded Goat2

Runners Up: Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear, Innovative Aesthetics MD, Kamikaze's Tavern

Best LGBTQ Social Activity                        

First Place: Pride Winston Salem

Second Place: Theatre Alliance's Rainbow High, LGBTQIA+ Annual​ Pride Theatre Festival

Runners Up: Pride Greensboro, Green Queen Bingo, Never Late To Drag Brunch, The Red Party - Guilford Green Foundation

Media

Best Female TV News Anchor                      

First Place: Julie Luck

Second Place: Katie Nordeen

Runners Up: Melissa Painter, Leanne Petty, Talitha Vickers

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer

First Place: Algenon Cash Eat Drink Triad

Second Place: Tim Beeman2

Runners Up: DJ Cuisine, Triad Food Noms, Kristi Maier-Triad Foodies

Best Local TV News Channel                       

First Place: Fox8

Second Place: WXII 12

Runners Up: Spectrum, WFMY News 24

Best Male TV News Anchor                       

First Place: Chad Tucker

Second Place: Neil McNeill

Runners Up: Kenny Beck, Tim Buckley, Chad Silber

Best Morning Radio Show

First Place: 2 Guys Named Chris Rock 92

Second Place: Jared and Katie 107.5

Runners Up: Lee Ann Petty. The Maverick, Steve The Finman Finnigan WTOB 96.7

Best Radio Personality/Team

First Place: 2 Guys Named Chris Rock 92

Second Place: Jared & Katie on 107.5

Runners Up: Don Mark, Rick O'Neil '"The Radio Guy ", Steve The Finman Finnegan WTOB 96.7

Best Radio Station                              

First Place: WKRR Rock 92

Second Place: 107.5 WKZL

Runners Up: Camel City Radio, WTOB 980AM & 96.7FM, WTQR 104.1

Best Triad Podcast                             

First Place: Zero Dark Nerdy

Second Place: Wheeler's Dog

Runners Up: I Am Power, Beeswax Vinyl Daily, Rehab

Best Videography/Videographer                  

First Place: Camel City Videography Casey Hauser

Second Place: GLASBEAR Video Production

Runners Up: Jaymes Agency, Misner Media, Katrena Wize

Music Scene

Best Bassist                                   

First Place: Paul Schuh - Spindle 45

Second Place: Kevin Beroth

Runner Ups: Jerry Chapman, Eric Turner, Mark Vestich

Best Guitarist                                 

First Place: Mike Chamis- Spindle 45

Second Place: Mark McKernan

Runners Up: Ray Allegrezza, Mike Greco, Mark Miller

Best Intimate Music Venue                      

First Place: Flat Iron

Second Place: Gas Hill Drinking Room

Runners Up: FireHouse TapRoom, Folly Draft and Snack, Blind Tiger

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2022               

First Place: Gears and Guitar Festival

Second Place: Hotwax @ Brown Truck Brewery

Runners Up: Vagabond Saints Duran Duran Rio 40th Anniversary, Chris Lane & Ross Copley @Piedmont Hall

Best Local Original Band                         

First Place: Killing Gophers

Second Place: Hotwax and the Splinters

Runners Up: Tyler Nail, Turpentine Shine, Ross Copley

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County              

First Place: The Ramkat

Second Place: The Playground Golf & Sports Bar

Runners Up: Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex, Rizzo's, Bull's Tavern

Best Music Venue in Guilford County             

First Place: The Deck

Second Place: Plank Street Tavern

Runners Up: Ziggy's3, The Flat Iron, The Blind Tiger

Best Musician in the Triad                       

First Place: Laurie Alley

Second Place: Clay Howard

Runners Up: Mark McKernan, Ray Allegrezza, Robert Elliott (Red)

Best Percussionist                             

First Place: Matt D'Amico - Spindle 45

Second Place: Tim Bernthal

Runners Up: Lauren Myers, Katie Allegro, Josh Feldman

Best Piano Player                               

First Place: Faye Wilson - Spindle 45

Second Place: Bob Sanger

Runners Up: Sammy Fribush, Julian Sizemore, Reggie Buie

Best Place to Buy Musical Equipment in Triad

First Place: The B String Guitar Shop

Second Place: The Music Barn

Runners Up: Brothers Music and Trade, Guitar Repair Center, Guitar Center

Best Recording Studio                          

First Place: Earthtones Recording Studio

Second Place: EMR Recorders

Runners Up: Salem Music, Sound Lab, Black Rabbit Audio

Best Songwriter                                

First Place: Mike Cobler

Second Place: Clyde Lewis - Hotwax

Runners Up: Clay Howard, Aquarian Angel, Cody & Casey Haviach

Best Tribute / Cover Band                        

First Place: Spindle 45

Second Place: Camel City Yacht Club

Runner Ups: Radio Revolver, Killing Fiction, Brothers Pearl

Best Vocalist                                  

First Place: Laurie Alley- Spindle 45

Second Place: Clay Howard

Runner Ups: Megan Doss, Beth Stevens, Ross Coppley

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music             

First Place: The Coal Pit

Second Place: FireHouse TapRoom

Runners Up: Folly's Draft and Snack, Plank Street Tavern, The Deck

Best Reader                   

First Place: YOU!!

Second Place: Thank You

Runners Up: For All The Support

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.