IMG_1796.jpg

Christopher Warguez, assistant manager, Veterans Service Center, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office, counsels a High Point (NC) surviving spouse in submitting disability claim materials related to military duty toxic exposure.

A special U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach presentation for Triad-area military veterans and their families on expanded benefits of the new federal PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act was held Saturday, March 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School, High Point, NC. Approximately 75 people attended the two-hour event including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan-era military service. Lead presenter at the event was Julie C. Patton, assistant manager, Veterans Service Center, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office. Area organizations in attendance included: Disabled American Veterans, American Red Cross and Combat Female Veterans Families United.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.