A special U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach presentation for Triad-area military veterans and their families on expanded benefits of the new federal PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act was held Saturday, March 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School, High Point, NC. Approximately 75 people attended the two-hour event including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan-era military service. Lead presenter at the event was Julie C. Patton, assistant manager, Veterans Service Center, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office. Area organizations in attendance included: Disabled American Veterans, American Red Cross and Combat Female Veterans Families United.
featured popular hot
Triad Veterans, Families Get VA (PACT Act) Outreach Assistance in High Point (NC)
- Press Release
-
- Updated
- 0
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Triad Veterans, Families Get VA (PACT Act) Outreach Assistance in High Point (NC)
- High Point University Wins Tree Campus Higher Education Award for 14th Consecutive Year
- Music for a Great Space launches Chamber Ensemble Residency, chooses Mint String Quartet as 2023 Resident Ensemble.
- Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance Present ‘Romeo and Juliet’ March 16-19
- Seven Local Campaign Partners and Volunteer Honored with United Way Spirit of NC Awards
Most Popular
Articles
- Musical Chairs: Architects, coliseum manager propose new live music venue for downtown Greensboro
- 6 entrepreneurs lead the Downtown Winston food scene. Who are they?
- Miss NC-USA Crowned in High Point
- PBS North Carolina to Debut “Journey to Salem” Documentary
- Chow Down with John Batchelor at Double Oaks
- Greensboro Science Center Announces Opening of Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure Expansion
- Chad’s Chai Teahouse Opening Warms Winston-Salem’s Downtown
- About Town - 3.1.23
- Are You Eligible To Claim The IRS Saver’s Credit?
- Marion Plumb Joins Garner Foods® as Senior Executive VP of Sales
Images
Videos
Commented
- Randleman watershed rules included in LDO (2)
- Trombone Shorty Announces 2023 Summer Amphitheater Tour Featuring Yola, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph Band coming to Greensboro (1)
- Musical Chairs: Architects, coliseum manager propose new live music venue for downtown Greensboro (1)
- Cops and Cards: City, Community officials discuss GPD Gift Card program (1)
- Updated
If you lie to the police, you end up in jail. If you lie to your spouse, you end up in divor…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.