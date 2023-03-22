Lights, Camera, Action! Triad Stage is ready to open its door for its 21st season. Making the season announcement on Monday night, theatre officials announced what shows Triad residents can look forward to viewing.
“Triad Stage is back,” said Cassandra Lowe Williams, co-chair of Triad Stage’s Board of Trustees. It has been really exciting to work on bringing Triad Stage back to the public.”
Williams said she feels the new season is “refreshing.”
“The variety of plays will have great appeal to a lot of people who have not normally been the crowd who comes out to see a play at Triad Stage,” Williams said. “I’m really excited about the season. I think it has something for everybody.”
The 21st Season announcement included upcoming performances of Jekyll, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some), Chicken and Biscuits, and Coal Country.
Developed with the help of the theatre’s New Play Initiative, Patricia Lynn’s Jekyll will premiere this October. The show places a twist on a classic by focusing on the vigilante haunting the streets of New York City, making men pay for their crimes. For the holiday season, the theater will perform Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez. In March 2024, the theater will feature Chicken and Biscuits by Douglas Lyons. The story is about a family who assembles to celebrate the life of their patriarch but sparks fly and secrets are revealed that put relationships to the test. In May 2024, Triad Stage will present the first licensed production of Coal Country by award-winning writers Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, set to music by Grammy award-winning musician Steve Earle. The show is a true-life account of a deadly mine explosion in West Virginia and highlights a community finding a way to survive loss and betrayal.
Sarah Saint, co-chair of Triad Stage’s Board of Trustees, can’t wait to see the performance of Chicken and Biscuits, a community reading group play that Saint participated in recently.
“That’s going to be a really fun show. It is hilarious but it deals with really intense topics like racism and homophobia. Real issues that are impacting us today but in a light-hearted way that makes it accessible,” Saint said. “That’s what I think theatre is supposed to do. To help you grapple with humanity and who you are in a way that makes it palatable. I’m excited because this season is really going to make you do that.”
Williams is excited to see Jekyll.
“I’m excited because this season we saw it go from reading to the workshop, and now we’re going to see the world premiere next season. The storyline is timeless with a few twists as a good mystery should. I think people who have gone through the process of seeing it as a reading and being able to see it on stage will be excited about it. It’s coming around the time that everyone likes a good horror story.
Williams said that she is also excited about the New Play Initiative. Triad Stage’s New Play Initiative will cultivate a new play each season with workshops and readings. The organization then plans to premiere that script in the following season.
“It’s giving local playwrights an opportunity to work here with actors and directors, and really see their work come to the stage through that creative lab. I’m really excited about that, too.”
The pair aren’t worried about being overshadowed by the city’s newest performance center, Tanger.
Williams, who taught high school theatre for years, went back to professional acting once she retired, said that Tanger is not the same as Triad Stage.
“Tanger has brought new opportunities for theater to Greensboro. What I remind people about is the fact that Tanger is a performance venue, not a theatre. The monies that Tanger takes in goes to other places rather than back to the Greensboro community,” Williams said. “By Triad Stage being a regional theatre, we have the ability to hire actors out of New York, but we have a number of equity actors living in the Triad area including me.”
Saint said she loves seeing the impact Tanger has had on the theatre community but says Triad residents can find a more personable experience at Triad Stage.
“What I love about Tanger is that I think it brings more people in Greensboro going to do theatre. Going to see theater as a nighttime activity, which I think helps us. You go to Tanger and have this experience and it’s wonderful. Then you come here and it’s intimate and emotional,” Saint said. “I feel like you really connect with the actors, each other, and the audience here in a way that you don’t there.”
Saint said that Tanger’s impact has made a difference for theaters like Triad Stage.
“I was talking to a couple who had just moved to Greensboro, loved theatre, and had heard about us and what we were about. I think they are now season pass holders which is really exciting.”
New subscription sales start April 3 and single tickets go on sale July 1. For more information, visit www.triadstage.org.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
