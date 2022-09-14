Triad Pride Performing Arts has much to sing (and act) about

On Sunday, September 18, the Triad Pride Men’s and Women’s Choruses will open the 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival on Elm Street by singing the national anthem.
The choruses have come a long way since what was initially called the Greensboro Gay Men’s Chorus formed in 1998 by Anthony Moore, Chip Alfred, and Alexis Kiger. The three men, who had been driving to the Triangle every week to sing with the nearest gay men’s chorus, decided to start one here. More than 20 men from Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem showed up for the first audition. In 1999, the name of the group was changed to the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus, and they held their first concert in June of that year when Greensboro hosted NC Pride.
The Triad Pride Men’s Chorus, Triad Pride Women’s Chorus, and Triad Pride Acting Company are all now under the umbrella of Triad Pride Performing Arts. YES! Weekly recently spoke to TPPA Theatre Artist Director Stephen Hale about the organization’s past and future.
Hale attended UNC-Greensboro before studying in New York, where he received a certificate in musical theater from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, a private conservatory co-founded in 1964 by director, producer and educator Philip Burton, perhaps best remembered for tutoring the Welsh actor born Richard Jenkins, who changed his surname to Burton in honor of his mentor.
Hale has performed in theaters around the south and at theme parks across the country, has directed and choreographed shows in Greensboro, Winston and High Point, and acted, sung and danced such roles as the Emcee in Cabaret and the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz. He first joined the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus as a tenor before either the Women’s Chorus or the Acting Company had been formed.
“My husband and I settled in the Greensboro area some years ago, and together, we are a two-person musical production staff. He’s a music director and I’m a director and choreographer, so we have it all blocked out.”
The aim of the organization’s founders had always been to expand beyond being a male choral group. The Women’s Chorus was created in 2016. A year later, the 501c3 parent organization changed its name from Triad Pride Men’s Chorus to Triad Pride Performing Arts to reflect the existence of multiple groups and performance modes. In 2018, the Acting Company became the third group under that umbrella.
Hale said that the diversity of the three organizations reflects that of the LGBTQ community.
“So, now it’s not just a men’s chorus and a women’s chorus. It’s a treble chorus, in which individual sets sing high and individual sets sing low. We’re embracing a more diverse group, so there’s transgendered individuals in the chorus who may not fit the men’s chorus/women’s chorus binary. I’m proud that TPPA is branching out and embracing that.”
Hale emphasized that both choruses and the acting company are open to anyone who wants to audition or volunteer. The Triad Pride Performing Arts website states the organization consists of LGBTQ performers and their allies, “who perform to entertain, enlighten, and enrich while promoting equality and social justice for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, fostering pride, understanding, and acceptance.”
“One of the original founders was a straight man,” said Hale. “We invite everybody to sing or perform with us.”
In the Sept. 29, 2021 article “Sir Edward and the Wicked Witch,” YES! Weekly profiled beloved local performer and etiquette instructor Edward Burlando, who recalled how, when he co-starred in La Cage Aux Folles at the Carolina Theater in 1996, over 250 Baptist protesters were bused to Greensboro, where they not only picketed the show but, as reported in the New York Times, stormed the Guilford County Commissioners meeting, causing the county to cut off all arts funding in 1997.
Although the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus was formed just two years later, Hale said they have never received that kind of hateful reception.
“We’ve been very lucky in that regard. The choruses have been performing for years, and I don’t recall there ever having been that kind of conflict outside the venue. The Acting Company has performed in both Greensboro and Winston, to hugely supportive audiences. Now, at Pride events, there’s always a few picketers, but outside of that, we’ve never been anything but welcome.”
And the choruses, which have performed in cities ranging from Miami to Montreal, are more popular than ever.
“There’s more visual presence for us now,” said Hale. “We are out there doing more events, singing the national anthem at baseball games, and performing all over the country.”
He said that they have not encountered the rising tide of homophobia that has become more vocal in this country over the past two years. “But it’s not something we’ve ever taken lightly. We’re always aware of the possibility, have and contingencies if it ever manifests.”
But mostly, he and his fellow singers and performers are planning for a happy and festive future, and have had their spirits lifted by recent successes.
“With the acting company, we just did Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins last month. We have an annual production Broadway Our Way, and the second season of that is coming up in November. It’s a musical revue about villains, the bad girls and bad boys of stage and screen. And then we have scary and funny non-musical play Deathtrap in February, and the musical Spring Awakening in May.”
“The choruses have their holiday concert in Winston-Salem on December 3, High Point on December 4th, and in Greensboro on December 11. The two choruses will perform together. They start with the men’s chorus, then the women’s, and join for a combined finale.”
Both choruses will audition new singers in January. Auditions for the musical revue Broadway Our Way will be held this coming weekend at 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro at 7 p.m. on September 16, 10 a.m. on September 17, and 2 p.m. on September 18.
“This is your opportunity to sing a song for a role you might never get the chance to actually perform,” states the invitation on the Facebook event page. “Men, have you ever wanted to belt out the Diva’s number? Women, ever wonder what it would be like to sing the Baritone’s romantic solo?” The auditions are open to everyone 16 years or older. Performers should bring sheet music or recorded accompaniment.
For more information, check out triadprideperformingarts.org.
