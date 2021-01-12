GREENSBORO (January 12, 2020) – In celebration of National Engineer’s Week, residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities will host Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department will provide free supplies to kids and adults who participate. To participate, pick up your supplies between 10 am and 2 pm Monday through Friday at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.
Participants will sign up for a time to compete at the local competition between 10 am and 1 pm, Saturday, February 6, at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to compete in the regional competition, 10 am to 1 pm, Sat., Feb. 27, in Winston-Salem.
This program is designed to introduce and engage families in a Science, Technology Engineering, and Math (STEM) competition. Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17, and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.