Triad leaders condemn bill requiring ICE cooperation

“Require Cooperation with ICE 2.0,” the official short title of the recently introduced North Carolina State Bill 101, bluntly describes its intended function.
If it passes, law enforcement officials must detain suspected undocumented immigrants for 48 hours. The bill would also require sheriff’s offices to report to a legislative committee about their immigration enforcement. Sheriffs failing to comply with procedures outlined in the bill would face a Class I misdemeanor.
The Senate bill, sponsored by District 48’s Chuck Edwards, District 13’s Danny Earl Britt, and District 2’s Norman Sanderson, all Republicans, is closely modeled on HB 370. That 2019 bill passed the NC House in 2019 but was vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper, who called it unconstitutional.
Immigrant Rights advocates and two members of the Greensboro City Council say the same thing about SB 101. Several allege that this bill is also intended as a punitive measure against immigrants and Blacks in retaliation for Republican electoral defeats.
In February, Kelly Morales, incoming Executive Director of Siembra NC, issued a media release condemning NC State Bills 100 and 101. SB 100, which bears the short title “Police Funding and Protection Act” and was also sponsored by Senators Edwards, Sanderson, and Britt, would reduce state money for cities or counties that cut police funding by more than 1 percent of what their police received the previous fiscal year. Under that bill, local governments that cut police funding would see an equivalent decrease in funding from the state.
“These bills are a clear statement of the NC GOP’s priorities during this pandemic,” wrote Morales, who described the bills as intended to “punish Black & Latinxs voters and organizers who have won victories across the state over the last two years, from policies limiting sheriff-ICE collaboration to reallocations of local tax dollars towards nonpunitive programs that will create community safety.”
Morales accused the GOP of “wasting time trying to ‘get even’ with voters across the state, rather than address the eviction crisis or the many life-threatening pandemic disparities.” In her statement, Morales declared that Siembra NC and its allies would “defeat SB 100 and SB 101, and any other attempts at criminalizing, targeting or intimidating Black and Brown North Carolinians, whether those come from copycat bills, more pendejadas [bullshit] from Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson or employers and landlords trying to take advantage of our people.”
Last week, Siembra NC member Ana Maria Reichenbach responded to our email elaborating on Morales’ allegation that the bill was a retaliatory measure aimed at “punishing” voters.
“We know this is targeting voters who are opposed to the policies of Republicans,” Reichenbach wrote, “because this issue has become a Republican dog-whistle since last summer — across North Carolina, Republican Party campaigns ran ads accusing Black and Latino candidates of being in favor of ‘defund the police,’ even when they were not. And the bill would target localities like Durham, which has a majority voter of color electorate, that have passed budget resolutions to channel resources away from the police.”
Reichenbach described what she alleged were the intended effects of each bill.
“SB 101 is designed to intimidate, target and detain immigrants (Black and non-Black immigrants alike, it should be noted) and cause more family separation, by forcing a marriage of the criminal legal system and the civil immigration system, via jails controlled by North Carolina sheriffs. SB 100 is designed to target and intimidate the Black organizers and organizations who have been leading campaigns to redirect money from policing to nonpunitive community safety programs. The intent of both is to protect the status quo around policing and criminalization and to intimidate Black & Latinx North Carolinians.”
Reichenbach singled out Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson and House Majority Whip Jon Hardister in her criticism.
“Terry Johnson has been an active opponent of Black and Latinx efforts to create safety and justice in Alamance. Rep. Jon Hardister, as NC GOP House Whip, has actively recruited GOP votes for the House versions of these bills and others like them, going back many years. He’s a key architect of the NC GOP’s 11-year assault on Black, Latinx, and working-class North Carolinians.”
When asked if he supports SB 101, Hardister replied “most likely,” adding the following statement:
“I still need to read the bill in detail, but we have voted on this subject in the past. I support immigration, but I believe local law enforcement should work with the federal government to uphold the rule of law. We are better off when law enforcement agencies work together and collaborate.”
Greensboro city council at-large representative Michelle Kennedy told YES! Weekly that she is “absolutely opposed to SB 101.” Kennedy shared a letter that she and Mayor Nancy Vaughan sent to Governor Cooper, the full text of which is reproduced in italics below.
We are local elected officials serving in towns, cities, and counties across the great state of North Carolina. We come to you as allies committed to immigrant communities and community safety.
Mandated federal law enforcement practices with local law enforcement erodes trust in our communities, undermines community autonomy, and can result in increased racial profiling, fear of crime reporting, and additional negative impacts. Furthermore, we know that immigration enforcement negatively impacts immigrant mental health, birth outcomes, and trust in local law enforcement.
Senate Republicans introduced SB 101 alongside Senate Bill 100 (Police Funding Protection Act) to further target Black and Brown communities. The legislature is pushing racist and divisive legislation rather than taking up Medicaid expansion or prioritizing the economic relief that our communities desperately need.
SB 101 forces Sheriffs to comply with requests to hold immigrants past their criminal court release date. Currently, patterns of holding immigrants past their release date are voluntary and in other places have been ruled illegal. This proposal would change that and force Sheriffs to hold immigrants 48 hours longer, to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) time to take over custody. These types of policies encourage racial profiling — a history made famous in Arizona with Sheriff Joe Arpaio and also apparent throughout this state.
Our communities already feel the impact of local immigration enforcement and are also footing the bill for incarcerating immigrants. In 2019, North Carolina taxpayers paid for the detention of 1,041 immigrants in state custody.
We are fortunate to have community members willing to engage in our electoral processes to elect Sheriffs who will adjust local law enforcement’s relationships with ICE based on community input. We encourage this form of community participation, and we urge you to support them during these challenging times.
We are your allies, and we stand ready to help you make the case against this racist power grab. A clear position now on this and other anti-immigrant bills like HB62: Gov. Immigration Compliance and HB29: Verification of Immigration Status - SAVE will make it less likely for us to become divided in the future. When and if this comes to a veto, we will support you in publicly opposing SB101. This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of proposal, and we hope your veto will allow us to focus on additional pressing issues, especially as we navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic.
Several North Carolina sheriffs have stated their opposition to SB 101. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden wrote a Feb. 25 opinion piece for the Charlotte Post titled “Why I oppose bills to force NC sheriffs to honor ICE detainers” and subtitled “If initiative is voluntary, lawmakers should butt out.” McFadden described the bill as intended “to force every duly elected sheriff in North Carolina to honor heretofore voluntary ICE detainers, even if most of the Sheriff’s community – and the sheriff himself with the community in mind – is wholly opposed to such cooperation with ICE”.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough opposed SD 101’s predecessor HB 370. When asked for his opinion on SD 101, Sheriff Kimbrough sent YES! Weekly the following statement:
“This office is the Office of the People. We have always stood on – and will continue to stand on – what is moral, what is legal, and what is right. We have not, and we will not continue to detain someone once they have met the conditions of their release. We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency. If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it. But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong.”
A request from YES! Weekly for Guilford County Sheriff Danny Roger’s stance on SB 101 had not received a response at press time.
