Triad International Ballet is ready for the season

The Triad International Ballet is ready to kick off its 2022-2023 season with its opening play Don Quixote.
At a recent reception where the organization shared its visions and aspirations for the future, business and community leaders got their first glimpse of an energetic performance by some of their soloist and principal dancers, along with learning how they could continue to help.
“We give to local businesses and suppliers who provide services to us. We give to local arts organizations, including the symphony and other dance companies. By collaborating with them so that together we keep each other alive,” said Executive Director Alexia Maas.
The Triad International Ballet School is a nonprofit, pre-professional ballet academy for students ranging in ages from 10-18 and for graduates, ages 18 and above. Students must audition to attend and pass an annual assessment to remain in the competitive program.
The 8-year study program was developed by the late Agrippina Vaganova and has been further developed by the program’s Artistic Director Natalya Davison.
Students are often included as cast members depending on the productions selected for the season.
Using traditional, classical ballet training to shape dancers and bring about societal changes to the industry. They do that by offering classes to students of all ages and all backgrounds within the Triad via community outreach programs and scholarships to vocational training programs. The company has already launched its first major community outreach program in East Winston, with CSEM, GIDE and the YMCA; a collaboration with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at Tanger Center for the Spring of 2023; and an international exchange program with Scottish Ballet. The season kicks off with a full-scale production of Don Quixote at The Carolina Theater on October 7 and 8, and at High Point Theater on October 13 and 14.
Maas told the room that the organization is an asset to the community on an artistic and economic level, emphasizing the impact the school has on the area.
“From day one our vision was to serve more than one city. We’ve invested heavily in all three major cities of the Triad already. I love Winston Salem’s original motto meaning a city founded upon cooperation,” Maas said. “Let’s cooperate and see how we grow. You give, we give. If we work together, there’s no limits but the sky.”
She went on to give examples of how the organization invests in its community.
“We give training and work experience to our local college students by giving them opportunities to work with us on our productions, doing costume work, stage and tech management, and scenery design. We give to state universities and our local colleges by positioning our company as a career pipeline for eligible graduates from their dance program and giving them the means to attract even more students to North Carolina, boosting in-state and out-of-state tuition fees. We give to our dancers by providing the stability and career opportunities that I spoke of earlier. We do this for the dancers that were raised here so they can stay here, and for those that come here from afar because of what we’re doing. We give to this state and our home cities by helping raise their profile internationally. We also give you the opportunity to leverage all of these activities through your sponsorship and support of Triad Ballet and by giving you a platform for publicity and good corporate citizenship.”
Dex Davison, chairman of the board and director of Drama at the organization, echoed Maas’ thoughts. Having graduated from Greensboro Day School, Davison would go on to obtain a degree from Davidson College, leaving the area to pursue his dreams.
“Why did I leave? For perceived opportunity. I went as far as Russia and then I got married. When it was time to have a family, what did I do? I came back to Greensboro. I came back to the Piedmont Triad. I came back to the community that I was invested in. This community creates wonderful dancers,” he shared with the room.
He said that while New York and Los Angeles may be the right place for a lot of dancers, it doesn’t have to be.
“What Triad International will do is give those dancers an opportunity to be proactive in their trade, to make a living, and to do it while giving back to the community they are invested in. As a person who loves this area, that means so much to me.”
Artistic Director Natalya Igitkhanyan Davison is proud of the students that she teaches and hopes that her tutelage has reached at least one dancer.
“I’m really proud of their talent. I’m really proud of everything that’s happening right now. Everybody that we can reach. Everybody that we can inspire and I’m very thankful to everybody that inspires us.”
To learn more about the Triad International Ballet, visit www.triadinternationalballet.org.
