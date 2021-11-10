Triad Honor Flight: First Flight in 10 Years Scheduled for Veterans Day 2021 from Piedmont Triad International Airport
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, November 11th, 2021 – This year’s Veterans Day will be commemorated in an extra special way thanks to the Triad Honor Flight, a member of the Honor Flight Network.
For the first time in 10 years, Veterans from the Triad area will be traveling from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. This year’s flight will include World War II (WWII), Korean, Cold War and Vietnam veterans.
The organization responsible for managing this year’s event, Triad Honor Flight, is a newly established non-profit organization governed by a board of directors, and adhering to the Honor Flight Network guidelines. Past Honor Flights from the Triad only included WWII veterans, but establishment of the new organization allows inclusion of all veterans 65 and older.
Triad Honor Flight organizer, Alison Huber says, “We are so very excited to have our Triad Honor Flight leaving PTI exactly 10 years to the date of the last Flight of Honor on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2021. Approximately 100 veterans will be honored and visit D.C. to visit their memorials.”
The group will depart PTI early morning Nov. 11 at 8:45 A.M., and return in the evening at 8:15 P.M. after a day of touring in Washington, D.C.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
