Job seekers will be able to meet with employers ‘face-to-face’ through smartphones or computers.
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will host Virtual Job Fair events on May 13 and 27.
The purpose of these online-based career events is to deliver a creative solution to the rise in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job seekers can pre-register with their computers or smartphones at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair. They can then meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.
“The mission of Triad Goodwill is to improve lives and enrich communities through the power of work,” says Chris Gorham, President and CEO of Triad Goodwill. “This event is an innovative approach to the challenges many job seekers face during a time when it is difficult, and in some cases impossible, to meet with potential employers in person.”
Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 and 27 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with hourly sessions both days at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Featured employers at the first Virtual Job Fair event include Spectrum, XLC Services, Cintas, Graham Personnel, The Reserves Network, Papa John’s and Triad Goodwill, with more employers to be announced.
For the Zoom meetings, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, find a quiet location and test their computer or smartphone equipment and connection beforehand.
For additional questions or to seek help with interview skills or resumes, contact Triad Goodwill’s Career Development Services team at 336-544-5305 or careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill (subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and visit TriadGoodwill.org. We Put People To Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training, and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.