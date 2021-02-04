Local interviews available with heart disease and stroke survivors, lifestyle change champions and physicians
Triad, NC, February 3, 2021- Fri., Feb. 5 is National Wear Red and February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association encourages everyone in the Triad to wear their red on February 5 to celebrate National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke in women.
Why is This Important?
- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.
- The price of cardiovascular disease is high and 1 in 3 women will pay that price with their life. Exacerbating this, our youngest most diverse women are the least aware that CVD is the No. 1 killer of women.
- Women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.
- While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to claim a woman’s life every 80 seconds.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Encompass Health serves as the national Together to End Stroke Sponsor. Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Novant Health in Forsyth County and by Go-Forth Pest Control in Guilford County. American Heart Association encourages you to show your support by wearing red to help save the lives of women around the world.
This year during American Heart Month we are encouraging everyone to reimagine what a healthy world could look like in their community. Take a photo or video sharing fitness goals, eating habits, or lifestyle changes saying, “Watch me…” and then post to social media channels with #WATCHME. Check out this #WATCHME Facebook Video: https://fb.watch/3hvt1pVp6-/
February Triad American Heart Association Events:
February – American Heart Month & Landmarks Go Red – wear your red and share photos on social with #GoRedTriad
Thursday, February 4 – 7:00 p.m. - Guilford Heart Ball Digital Experience Pajama Party, get all the details at GuilfordNCHeartBall.Heart.org
Friday, February 5 – 7:30-8:30 a.m. (program begins 8 p.m.) Winston-Salem Goes Red Breakfast Digital Experience with Mayor Allen Joines, (KICKS OFF NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY) contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom Link
February 15 – 20, 22 – 26, 7:00 p.m. 10 Days of Zumba, get all the details at www.HispanicLeague.org · Sunday, February 21 – 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. (program begins at 3 p.m.) Red Dress Tea, contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org to invite your church
Thursday, February 25 – 7:30 p.m. Guilford Go Red for Women Mavens of Music, email Hollan.Anderson@heart.org for the direct Zoom link
###
About Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 16 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
