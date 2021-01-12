GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC – In 2020, the City of Greensboro was ranked 46 out of 100 of the Healthiest workplaces in America Award sponsored by Springbuk. The City also ranked in the top three of the Healthiest Employers in the Triad.
Each year, Springbuk sponsors the 100 Healthiest Employers Award Program across the country to recognize the nation’s most dedicated employers who focus on improving their worksite health and wellness programs.
The Get Connected Health Rewards Program is the Wellness platform offered by the City of Greensboro which focuses on providing a holistic approach to workplace wellness education and resources that focus on the mental, health and financial wellbeing of our employees and their families. Through these programs, employees are encouraged to participate in various offerings such as: completing annual health surveys and annual health screenings, attending financial wellness and retirement savings educational classes, monthly physical fitness and nutritional education classes and providing mental wellness resources to identify and treat mental wellness in the workplace.
Being named among the top 100 healthiest companies in America confirms the importance of workplace wellness programs. These programs continue to play a significant role in the health, wellbeing and resiliency of the City workforce and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.