At approximately 11:31 a.m., Oct. 19, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the First Horizon Bank located at 3151 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem on a reported bank robbery.
Moments earlier, the suspect entered the bank and produced a letter demanding U.S. Currency. The suspect, discribed as a white male, about 6' with a thin build, fled with an undetermined amount of U.S. Currency.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Robbery Unit responded to assume the investigation. The investigation is still in the early stages and information available for public release is limited to this publication.
Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.