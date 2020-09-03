HIGH POINT, NC – On Sept. 2, 2020, at 3:30pm a High Point police officer initiated a traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord for a registration violation.
The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Marcus Francies (B/M 39 of High Point, NC), and attempted to explain the reason for the stop. Mr. Francies interrupted the officer and said, “I know you smelled the weed” and handed over a small baggy of marijuana.
The officer then requested Mr. Francies to step out of the vehicle and began to search him. The officer felt an object in Mr. Francies’ groin area that he believed was a firearm. The officer then went to put handcuffs on Mr. Francies and Mr. Francies pulled away from the officer and began fleeing on foot.
The officer gave chase and after pursuing Mr. Francies for approximately 1/10th of a mile, he was able to tackle and arrest Mr. Francies.
A gun was never located however, 119.24 grams of marijuana, 4.43 grams of heroin, 1.18 grams of crack cocaine, and 7.14 grams of an unknown white powder were located and seized during this incident. Mr. Francies was charged with driving while his license was revoked, a registration violation, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II, and Possession withIntent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI.
It should be noted that Mr. Francies is a notified offender of the City of High Point’s Violent Crime Task Force. Mr. Francies was notified on 12/07/2000.
The High Point Police Department has always used proactive enforcement, to include traffic stops, in order to enforce the law and to prevent crime. The High Point Police Department’s primary focus is to use all available enforcement options to address and curb violent acts from occurring in our City. It is a common occurrence for violent offenders, and those that look to commit violent acts, to use motor vehicles to transport guns and/or drugs. Motor vehicles are also regularly used to facilitate violent acts (drive-by shootings) and then the subsequent escape.
