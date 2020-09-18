GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2020) – On Tues., Sept. 15, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Mr. Ogden Buck, Jr./31 of Greensboro, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on E Market Street. Mr. Buck entered into the intersection at E Market Street and N Church Street on a steady red light and struck a 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback being operated by Ms. Charisse Brown/28 of Greensboro.
Mr. Buck was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on 9/16/2020. During the course of the investigation, Ms. Brown was found to be impaired and was charged with Driving While Impaired. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
