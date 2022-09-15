Traffic Crash Fatality- S Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2022) – On September 15, 2022 at approximately 6 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 2800 block of S Elm-Eugene Street in reference to an accident with personal injury.
A pedestrian, John Wayne Rankin, 71, of Greensboro, was attempting to cross S Elm-Eugene St near W Meadowview Rd from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk.
A 2022 Ram 1500 pickup, operated by Johnny Lee Cook, 63, of Greensboro, was traveling south on S Elm-Eugene St in the left travel lane. The front of the Ram pickup struck Mr. Rankin, who then came to rest in the roadway.
A 2019 Ford Ranger, owned by the City of Greensboro, operated by Pernell Winston Fulton, 60, of Greensboro, was also traveling south on S Elm-Eugene St in the left travel lane. The Ford Ranger pickup ran over Mr. Rankin, who was in the roadway after initially being struck. Mr. Fulton, the driver of the Ford Ranger, failed to remain at the scene following the collision events.
Mr. Rankin was pronounced deceased at the scene from his sustained injuries. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.