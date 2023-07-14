Traffic Advisory- I-40 East Weekend Closure
GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2023) – Beginning Friday July 14th at 9 p.m., NCDOT will close a significant portion of Interstate 40 EAST at two locations through Greensboro.
The closure will conclude on Monday, July 17th at 6 a.m.
Both closures are between NC-68 through McConnell Road for milling and paving operations. In addition, Business 85 NORTH will also be closed completely at US-220 SOUTH.
This will be a continuous closure with a detour route staffed with GPD officers. During the closure there will be no access or cut-through for any responding EMS, FIRE, or POLICE.
A traffic alert will be broadcast by GM911 Friday evening and NCDOT will have all overhead digital messaging and message boards active.
MAINLINE DETOURS
I-40 EAST will detour I-73 South (Outer) EXIT 212-A
I-40 EAST will detour US-220 South (Inner) EXIT 218-A
I-840
Access from I-73 North only
All eastbound airport traffic will be directed to NC-68
BUSINESS 85 NORTH
Detour US-220 South EXIT 35-A to I-85 North
US-29 NORTH
No Interstate access. Local street access only-- beginning
from Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
I-785 NORTH
East access from McConnell Road on-ramp only
HARD RAMP CLOSURES
Interstate 40
(Outer)
Gallimore Dairy Road to I-40 EAST
West Wendover Ave from I-73 SOUTH (EXIT 102)
Interstate 40
(Inner)
US-220 South (Freeman Mill Road ) to I-40 EAST
US-220 North to I-40 EAST
Randleman Road to I-40 EAST
S. Elm-Eugene St to I-40 EAST
MLK Jr. Blvd to I-40 EAST
East Lee Street to I-40 EAST
Business 85
US-220 North to Business 85 North (EXIT 79-A)
Rehobeth Church Road to Business 85 North
