Traffic Advisory- I-40 East Weekend Closure

 GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2023) – Beginning Friday July 14th at 9 p.m., NCDOT will close a significant portion of Interstate 40 EAST at two locations through Greensboro.

The closure will conclude on Monday, July 17th  at 6 a.m.

Both closures are between NC-68 through McConnell Road for milling and paving operations. In addition, Business 85 NORTH will also be closed completely at US-220 SOUTH.

This will be a continuous closure with a detour route staffed with GPD officers. During the closure there will be no access or cut-through for any responding EMS, FIRE, or POLICE.

A traffic alert will be broadcast by GM911 Friday evening and NCDOT will have all overhead digital messaging and message boards active.

MAINLINE DETOURS 

I-40 EAST will detour I-73 South (Outer) EXIT 212-A

I-40 EAST will detour US-220 South (Inner) EXIT 218-A

 

I-840

Access from I-73 North only

All eastbound airport traffic will be directed to NC-68

 

BUSINESS 85 NORTH

Detour US-220 South EXIT 35-A to I-85 North

 

US-29 NORTH

No Interstate access. Local street access only-- beginning

from Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

 

I-785 NORTH

East access from McConnell Road on-ramp only

 

HARD RAMP CLOSURES

 

Interstate 40

(Outer)

Gallimore Dairy Road to I-40 EAST

West Wendover Ave from I-73 SOUTH (EXIT 102)

 

Interstate 40

(Inner)

US-220 South (Freeman Mill Road ) to I-40 EAST

US-220 North to I-40 EAST

Randleman Road to I-40 EAST

S. Elm-Eugene St to I-40 EAST

MLK Jr. Blvd to I-40 EAST

East Lee Street to I-40 EAST

 

Business 85

US-220 North to Business 85 North (EXIT 79-A)

Rehobeth Church Road to Business 85 North

