Former District 5 City Councilman Makes the Announcement at Gathering of Friends and Supporters
Greensboro, NC ––– Lifelong Greensboro resident and former District 5 Councilman, Tony Wilkins, has ended months of speculation and officially declared his intentions to run for City Council in the upcoming 2021 municipal election.
Wilkins, who owned a local retail business for over 35 years, was appointed to fill the District 5 seat in 2012 and was elected in 2013. He was re-elected in 2015, serving the City for 5 years. During that time Wilkins was known for asking common sense questions that had major effects and as being the City Council’s “fiscal hawk”. He was also recognized for his strong support of Public Safety and our First Responders. Wilkins is the current Vice-Chair of Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers and serves as the Vice President of Cornerstone Charter Academy.
Wilkins is not necessarily sticking to his home district this election. He has considered a possible run for Mayor and has been encouraged by many supporters to do so. He is also mulling over a possible At-Large run. “I’m leaning toward At-Large or District but I am going to run”, Wilkins stated. He added there are many variables to consider when making this decision and that there is plenty of time before the filing period. Regardless of which seat Wilkins choses to run for we will definitely see his name on the ballot for another exciting municipal election in the Gate City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.