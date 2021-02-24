Victim# 1: Ahmed Abul Malik/44
Address: 930 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem
Victim# 2: Tommy Joe Shore/26/M
Address: 1608 N. Patterson Avenue, Apt. B, Winston-Salem
On Dec. 17, 2020, at approximately 4:14 P.M., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 3028 Greenway Avenue. Upon arrival at 3028 Greenway Avenue, officers located Ahmed Malik (Victim #1), suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, inside the residence. Mr. Malik was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
While the preliminary investigation was underway, a second gunshot victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, later identified as Tommy Shore, arrived at the hospital in a privately owned passenger vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. Mr. Shore is in critical but stable condition.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this case. The investigation is in the early stages. The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation had occurred inside the residence which resulted in the two above listed victims being shot. This incident appears to be an isolated incident.
**UPDATE**
Further investigation revealed this incident was a result of an intended robbery perpetrated by Tommy Joe Shore (Victim #2). On Tues., Feb.9, 2021, Tommy Shore was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by Felon. On February 19, 2021, Mr. Shore was taken into custody at 2700 Raleigh Ave., Winton-Salem without incident. Mr. Shore was transported to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he was held under a $50,000 secure bond.
