Tickets to individual Guilford College Bryan Series Events on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford College announced today that tickets for individual programs in the 2022-23 Guilford College Bryan Series will be on sale Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
The season opens Oct. 20 with an event featuring Venus Williams, former women’s world No. 1 tennis player and business entrepreneur. The series’ second season at the Tanger Center will continue until early April.
Five-event ticket packages are still available, as are memberships in the Legacy Society, with VIP benefits including premium seating and parking, a pre-event reception and the opportunity to meet the speakers.
In addition to the event with Venus Williams, the Bryan Series will present:
Nov. 10 – Daniel Levitin, Ph.D., neuroscientist, and Rosanne Cash, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter
Feb. 6 – Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., immunologist
Feb. 28 – Jose Andres, chef and humanitarian
April 4 – Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter
Bryan Series programs have been presented since 1996, and 2022-23 is the 18th season in the subscription format.
For more information about the season, email thebryanseries@guilford.edu or call 336-316-2852.
