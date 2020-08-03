On March 21, 2020, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 5906 University Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male in the parking lot area of 5906 University Parkway. Officers performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced the male deceased at the scene.
Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this case. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim sustained injury from gunshots. At the time of this release, investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.
This incident appears to be an isolated incident. No other injuries were reported to police. At the time of this release, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. No other information is available as this investigation is very active at this time.
This is the 4th homicide to occur in 2020, as compared to 3 homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
UPDATE: March 22, 2020
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this incident. The victim has been identified as Rodriquez, Jonathan Rene (H/M 24 years old). The victim’s next of kin has been notified.
This investigation is ongoing at this time and no other details will be released.
Update: April 30, 2020
Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this incident. During the course of the investigation, twenty-eight-year- old (28) Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, nineteen-year-old (19) Jose Francisco Sorto and an eighteen-year-old (seventeen at the time of offense) were identified as suspects.
On April 29, 2020 authorities arrested and charged all three subjects with Murder. All three subjects were arrested without incident at various locations in Winston-Salem.
Update: June 9, 2020
Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this incident. During the course of the investigation, twenty-four-year-old (24) Omar Sanchez was identified as an additional suspect. On April 24, 2020, a warrant for Mr. Sanchez’s arrest was issued charging him with Accessory After the Fact to Felony. On May 6, 2020, Mr. Sanchez was arrested by the US Marshals Service in New York and has since been awaiting extradition proceedings.
On June 8, 2020, Mr. Sanchez arrived at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and has additionally been charged with Murder in relation to this investigation. Mr. Sanchez is under no bond allowed.
Additional Update: June 9, 2020
During the course of the investigation, twenty-year-old (20) Kevin Antonio Saenz was identified as another suspect in this matter. A warrant for Mr. Saenz’s arrest was issued on April 10, 2020 charging him with Murder. Mr. Saenz was arrested by the US Marshals on May 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Saenz was extradited back to Forsyth County on June 2, 2020. He is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.
Update August 8, 2020
During the course of this investigation, twenty-two-year-old (22) Alexander Munoz Vigil was identified as an additional suspect in this matter. A warrant for Mr. Vigil’s arrest was issued on July 6, 2020 charging him with Murder. Mr. Vigil was arrested by the US Marshals today, August 3, 2020 at approximately 1130 a.m. in Rural Hall. He is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.
A booking photograph of Mr. Vigil is attached to this media release.
This investigation is continuing; however, no other information will be provided at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
