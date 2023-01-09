MURDER/SUICIDE (MOSSY MEADOW DR) UPDATE UPDATE: January 9, 2023 HIGH POINT, NC – Three adults and two juveniles died in a murder-suicide at a home in the 2700-block of Mossy Meadow Drive on January 7, 2023.
Investigators determined Robert J. Crayton, Jr. (B/M, 45) shot and killed his wife and three children. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers identified the victims as:
Athalia A. Crayton (46)
Kasin Crayton (18)
Juvenile 1 (16)
Juvenile 2 (10)
All the victims lived in the home. Two other people inside the home escaped.
High Point officers have responded to this address five other times since 2014. Prior to this weekend’s incident, the most recent call to the home was January 3, 2022 when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order.
Officers are still investigating a motive. No additional information will be released at this time.
Press Release prepared by: Victoria Ruvio
