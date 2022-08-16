The Carolina Kennel Club and the Greater Hickory Kennel Club join forces to bring dog lovers the Carolina Cluster Dog Shows. Thousands of dogs and their owners from around the country will compete in this American Kennel Club sanctioned weekend. The shows are Fri., Aug. 19 through Sun., Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, East Wing – Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC, 27403 from 8:00AM – 7:00PM each day.
One event open to the public is My Dog Can Do That. This event allows dogs and their owners to try their hand at basic agility skills such as going through a tunnel, up and down a ramp, and weave poles. Trainers will assist with dogs and their owners to experience the fun of working with their dog. The public is invited to bring their dogs and give My Dog Can Do That a try. Saturday and Sunday from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.
EVENTS INCLUDE:
- Judging of various dog breeds in Conformation. [ALL DAYS]
- Owners will test their dog’s manners by taking them through the AKC Canine Good Citizen test (CGC). [SATURDAY]
- Owner-handlers will compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. [ALL DAYS]
- Puppies will be getting started in the sport in the AKC Sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition. [SATURDAY & SUNDAY]
- Visit the on-site health clinic for heart, eye, and hearing exams. [SATURDAY]
- Show off how impressive your dog is with My Dog Can Do That. [SATURDAY & SUNDAY]
SHOW DETAILS:
- Admission: FREE, $5 parking fee
- Show Program: See premium list here.
