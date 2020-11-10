Third officer named in Marcus Smith lawsuit quietly terminated from GPD

A third officer named in the Federal Civil Right lawsuit over the fatal hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith is no longer employed by the Greensboro Police Department. As a 16-year veteran of the force Corporal Douglas A. Strader, 45, was discharged on Sept. 22.
Unlike former Officers Lee Andrews and Michael Montalvo, Strader did not retire or resign. (Andrews resigned on Dec. 19 and Montalvo retired on May 1.)
The GPD has not released a reason for Strader’s termination. In response to a public information request about the circumstances of Strader’s discharge, the GPD sent YES! Weekly a Personnel Action History Report listing Strader’s age, hire date, promotions and salaries. The final entry is labeled SEPARATION, with the only information the REASON CODE, which is “SIB DISCH.” YES! Weekly asked Public Information Officer Ron Glenn for further details but has received no response.
As previously reported, on the early morning of Sept. 8, 2018, following the first night of that year’s North Carolina Folk Festival, a 38-year-old African-American man named Marcus Deon Smith was reported as acting disoriented and wandering in traffic on North Church Street in Greensboro. When GPD officers responded, Smith, who was suffering a mental health crisis but was not aggressive, asked the officers to take him to the hospital.
Former GPD Chief Wayne Scott later stated that Smith was “combative” and “collapsed.” As the body camera videos show, Smith complied with the officers, was not combative, and only “collapsed” because the officers threw him to the street and piled on top of him.
Officers Strader, Montalvo, and Andrews— along with Officers Jordan Bailey, Christopher Bradshaw, Robert Duncan, Alfred Lewis, and Justin Payne— applied a RIPP-Hobble hogtie restraint device to Smith after forcing him face-down onto the pavement. Smith became unresponsive and was taken to Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The state medical examiner ruled that death a homicide. Shortly before leaving office, former Guilford County District Attorney Douglas Henderson ruled that the officers were not criminally negligent in Smith’s death.
Officers Bailey, Bradshaw, Duncan, Lewis, and Payne still remain on the force.
The Complaint (the opening document from Plaintiff attorneys in a lawsuit), filed on April 10, 2019, by Greensboro attorney Graham Holt and attorneys Flint Taylor, Ben Elson, and Christian Snow of the People’s Law Office of Chicago, described Andrews and Montalvo as the officers who, along with Payne, used the RIPP Hobble to attach Smith’s wrists to his ankles. Of Strader, then a Sergeant, it states, “Defendant Douglas Strader was at all times relevant to this action employed as a police sergeant in the Greensboro Police Department.”
It also states that “Defendants Lewis, Bradshaw, Strader and Bailey were either holding Marcus down or standing right next to him during the prone restraint and hogtying. They each had the opportunity, duty and ability to intervene on behalf of Marcus, but failed to do so.”
At the time of Smith’s death, Strader was earning $58,348 a year. On Dec. 1, 2018, it was raised to $59,736. On Dec. 1, 2019, it was raised to $61,126.
As reported on pages 10-11 of this issue, although former Chief Wayne Scott told the press and the Greensboro City Council that hogtying detainees were prohibited following Smith’s death, there was no actual regulation doing so until after last week’s meeting of the Greensboro City Council, at which Greensboro City Council At-Large Representative Michelle Kennedy accused the GPD of “lying” to the council about whether the procedure had been banned.
