our generations of the Alston family have earned degrees in an agricultural discipline at an 1890s university, three of them from N.C. A&T. At left, Antoine Alston, associate dean of academics in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, holds a photo of his maternal grandfather, L.C. McLaurin, who earned a dairy science degree from Delaware State University, and 2023 animal sciences graduate Kayla Alston holds a photo of her grandfather Albert Alston, an A&T agricultural education graduate.