Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts April 27
- Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. -
(Greensboro, N.C. – December 6, 2022) Theresa Caputo, better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium” from TLC’s hit reality series, will be appearing live at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on April 27. Through personal stories about her life and explaining her gift to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa will deliver healing messages to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them-- just in a different way.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.and can be purchased at TanerCenter.com.Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.
“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. “The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”
Long Island Medium debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.”
Theresa has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her latest project, the “Hey Spirit” podcast, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,
Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 30 years, Theresa Caputo’s Long Island Medium: The Experience is the awe-inspiring experience you won’t want to miss. Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.
About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com
