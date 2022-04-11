The Yadkin Arts Council Announces a “Call for Art” for 11th Annual 2022 Juried Exhibition
Winston-Salem Artist, Sharon Hardin, to serve as this year’s Juror
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council invites artists from all over the state of North Carolina to join in on the competition and participate in their 11th annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried Exhibition. This gallery show serves as a celebration of some of the finest creativity in our region and brings a beautifully diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year.
This exhibit will be on display July 15 – September, 2022 with an opening reception and award ceremony to be held on July 15, 2022 from 5-7pm. The deadline to enter this competition is June 9, 2022 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to Fine Art artists in both 2D and 3D categories that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists!
To download the prospectus: https://www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/
To apply: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10035
MEET OUR JUROR:
Sharon Hardin, local Winston-Salem artist, is slated as the juror for this exhibition. Sharon has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. Publications include the text Art Talk by Rosalind Ragans. Hardin has worked as an Artist-in-Residence and an Arts Educator with local and state Arts Councils in Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Hardin has been selected to jury and curate exhibitions on local, regional and national levels. She participated on juries of selection for the Georgia Arts Council, Winston-Salem Arts Council and Piedmont Craftsman, among others. Hardin is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
Additional Information:
Exhibit is On Display: July 15 – September 2, 2022
Artist Opening Reception: July 15 at 5-7pm
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Additional information: www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
