Greensboro, N.C. – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro will be at The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro on Tuesday, August 8 at 10am to teach attendees about the homeownership program. The session will be open to both women and men over 18.
“We see clients who are impacted by the housing crisis every day and are so thankful to be able to offer them information that could potentially change their lives.” Hope Strickland, Director of Community Education and Engagement at The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro.
“Habitat for Humanity Greensboro is excited to offer an information session discussing the Homeownership Program. Our time together will see us go over the application and approval process and answer any questions attendees may have.” Andrew Alvey, Director of Homeowner Services & Neighborhood Outreach at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, a local non-profit organization founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves over 5,000 women and their families each year.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works toward their vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
To register, contact Hope Strickland, at 336-275-6090 ext. 213 or Hope@WomensCenterGSO.org
