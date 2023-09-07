Greensboro, N.C. – The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will host a Community Resource Fair on Thursday, September 14 from 10am-1pm.
“The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro welcomes everyone to attend and speak with local service agencies to learn about different programs, classes and services that may benefit them and their families.”, Hope Strickland, Director of Community Education and Engagement
“Participating agencies are: YWCA Greensboro, Disability Advocacy Center, Partners Ending Homelessness, Senior Resources of Guilford, UNCG Center for Housing & Community Studies, Interactive Resource Center, Faith Action International House, One Step Further- Community Support & Nutrition Program, Family Service of the Piedmont, Kellin Foundation, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Ready for School, Ready for Life, Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services- Continuum of Care and Guilford County Mental Health. Women and men, 18 and older are welcome!”
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, a local nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves over 5,000 women and their families each year.
For general information about The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, contact Hope Strickland, Director of Community Education and Engagement 336-275-6090 ext. 213 or Hope@WomensCenterGSO.org
