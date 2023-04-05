(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater will present the ultimate whodunit stage play Clue on April 13-16. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion outside of Washington DC in 1954, when six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
Directed by Amanda Barnard, with set design by Charlie Kluttz and light design by Jacob Aaron Reeves. Featuring Madison Robertson, Todd Gerber, Robin Patterson, Sean Farrell, Shannon Grimes, Robert Evans, Alex Wilson, Jean Wentz, Shakara Canter, Xander Grogan, Brooklyn Bradford, Gerianne Hannibal, Liz Gambill, Dee Matthews, Jasmine Cynthia Rosario, Chad Barnard, and Becky Beamguard as Stage Manager.
Based on the screenplay by JONATHAN LYNN
Written by SANDY RUSTIN
Additional Material by HUNTER FOSTER and ERIC PRICE
Based on the PARAMOUNT PICTURES MOTION PICTURE
Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE
Original Music by MICHAEL HOLLAND
Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)
Tickets & Additional Information
What::Clue
When:April 13-15 at 7:30pm; April 16 at 3pm
Tickets: $24. Tickets can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Aboutthe Yadkin Arts Council The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
