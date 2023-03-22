(YADKINVILLE,N.C.) —The Yadkin Arts Council to host open auditions for actorsages 13 and up for their summer 2023 production of the musical, “The Addams Family - A New Musical” on Saturday, April 22 (1-3pm) on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning May 8th,2023. Show dates are July 27-30, 2023. Tech week will begin the week of July 19th.
THEADDAMS FAMILY – Audition Notice
Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice
Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Director: Jacob Aaron Reeves
Music Director: Edward C. Kluttz III
Choreographer: TBA
THE STORY: The Addams Family Musical features an original story and it’s Gomez’s worst nightmare: Wednesday Addams has not only grown up and fallen in love, she also confides in her father not to tell her mother. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
In-Person Audition Date: 04/22/2023 1:00p-3:00p
Callbacks: 04/22/2023
4:00p-5:00p
Video Submission Deadline:04/21/2023 5:00p
Location:Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center @ 226 E. Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055)
First Rehearsal: May 8th
Tech Rehearsals:July 19th– July 26th
Performance Dates: July27th– July 30th
ALL ROLES AVAILABLE (Ages 13 and Up):
GOMEZ ADDAMS: A man of Spanish descent and is immensely proud to be an Addams. He’s caught between his daughter and his wife and feels completely trapped and unable to make either one happy. Must have comedic timing, move well, and strong vocals.
MORTICIA ADDAMS: Beautiful, the real head of the family and the critical and moving force behind it. Easy comedic actress with a sexy, dry wit. Feels her husband is hiding something from her and will use any tactic to lure the secret out.
UNCLE FESTER: Serves as the show’s narrator; rotund and child-like, very enthusiastic. Needs strong comedy and tenor vocals.
WEDNESDAY ADDAMS: Gothic in an alluring way, witty with a terrifically dry sense of humor. Just wants her family to be “normal” for one night to meet the parents of the boys she’s fallen in love with. Strong pop vocals.
PUGSLEY ADDAMS: A charming, funny boy who loves being tortured by his sister; he wants to ensure he won’t lose his sister to her new boyfriend so he takes matters into his own hands.
GRANDMA: Feisty, fun, and quirky. Comedic actress with strong character vocals.
LURCH: A very tall man with very few words. Usually moves pretty slow.
MAL BEINECKE: Stuffy father of Lucas and husband to his rhyming wife, Alice. Thinks the Addams family is beyond strange and does not want to spend time having dinner with them.
ALICEBEINECKE: Mother of Lucas, seemingly a mousy housewife who is devoted to her family so she puts aside her own desires, until she drinks a potion that causes her to let her hair down and speak her truth. Strong comedic actress.
LUCAS BEINECKE: A sweet and smart young man who has fallen in love with Wednesday and plans to marry her. Experiences the youthful pain and drama of young love and struggles with the differences between his family and the Addams family.
THE ADDAMS ANCESTORS: A variety of ancient Addams Family members who have risen from the Addams crypt. Contemporary singers and dancers
VOCAL RANGES:
GOMEZ ADDAMS: Vocal Range: Bb2 - G4 (Tenor/Baritone)
MORTICIA ADDAMS: Vocal Range: G3 - Bb5 (Mezzo)
WEDNESDAY ADDAMS: Vocal Range: A3 - E5 (Pop Soprano/Mezzo Belt)
MAL BEINEKE: Vocal Range: C3 - A4 (Tenor/High Baritone)
UNCLE FESTER: Vocal Range: C3 - G4 (Tenor/Baritone)
ALICE BEINEKE: Vocal Range: Ab3 - G#5 (Soprano/High Belt Vocals)
PUGSLEY ADDAMS: Vocal Range: A3 - F5 (Alto)
LUCAS BEINEKE: Vocal Range: C3 - C5 (Pop Tenor/Baritone)
GRANDMA: Vocal Range: G4 - F5 (Alto/Contralto)
LURCH: Vocal Range Eb2 - E4 (Bass)
PREPARATION:
- 1-2 Minute Comedic Monologue
- 1-2 Minute song of your choice. Bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. An accompaniment track will also
- be accepted.
VIDEO SUBMISSION:
Notable to make it on April 22nd? Prepare a 1–2-minute comedic monologue along with a 1-2 minute accompanied song and email to productionsbyjar@gmail.com.
Video Submissions due by April 21st at 5:00pm.
Questions can be directed to productionsbyjar@gmail.com.
Additional Information
What:“The Addams Family - A New Musical” Open Auditions
When: April, 22 @ 1 - 3pm
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
Aboutthe Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, andhelps people see the world from different perspectives. www.yadkinarts.org
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
