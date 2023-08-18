REENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2023) – Creative Greensboro welcomes the Strange Fruit Foundation’s NuFinds program for an artist residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre through September 17. During the five-week residency, the foundation will work with local musicians to provide a professional level experience to develop their craft and record a “Live Album at Hyers” with the hip-hop band the NuBeing Collective on the final nights of the residency. The theater is located in the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N Davie St. Performances begin August 24. Get tickets to the live performances online.
Strange Fruit Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to creating opportunities of value to Black Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) musicians, artists, and entertainment professionals. It also provides internships and educational opportunities to the arts community. NuFinds is a Strange Fruit Foundation series. This residency is the fourth of the series and consists of competitions, with the winners being chosen to record an album. For more information go to www.strangefruitfoundation.org/nufinds.
“We’ve had a great group of grassroots BIPOC artists come out to our auditions! We look forward to the public coming out to be a part of our studio audience for the live recorded album that will be produced,” says Cyril Howell, founder of Strange Fruit Foundation.
Strange Fruit Foundation Residency Schedule
· August 24, 7 pm: NuFinds semi-finalists featuring The Polk Duo
· August 31, 7 pm: NuFinds semi-finalists featuring Kyran Scott
· September 9, 4 pm: NuFinds Collective
· September 16, 4 pm: Live recording with band featuring finalists
· September 17, 4 pm: Live recording with band featuring finalists
For more information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.