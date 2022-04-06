The show goes on: Camel City Playhouse reopens to The Foreigner

You can’t run away from your problems, but are you willing to fake an entire persona to hide?
The story of two friends traveling to a rural town in Georgia after one of them is having some marital troubles leads to lies, a bogus language, and laughs in Camel City Playhouse’s upcoming performance of Larry Sue’s The Foreigner. The play runs from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee shows on Saturday, April 9th, and Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. Camel City Playhouse is located at 110 W. 7th Street in Winston-Salem.
“The Foreigner is a screwball comedy. Charlie Baker, our main character, agrees to accompany his friend, Froggy LeSueur on a fishing trip after he has some marital problems. When they arrive at a rural town in the south, Charlie wants to remain under the radar and creates a fake persona of a foreigner that doesn’t speak English. Word spreads soon of Charlie’s exotic nature and soon everyone who steps foot in the lodge reveals their secrets and diabolical plans in front of him,” said Carl Nubile, co-director. “His profession is a proofreader for a science fiction magazine, so he is a rather dull character who has to develop a personality in order to come up with this nonsense language so no one will understand him. In the process, the townspeople try to teach him English.”
Nubile mentions that The Foreigner is his “first big directorial debut” and that he has been an actor for most of his theatrical career. He is co-directing the play with seasoned director Pam McHone Barrans. “Pam is excellent at blocking and overall execution while my strength is delving into the depths of the characters, and seeking specific emotions and motives behind certain actions,” Nubile said. “Some of the best directors have been on stage, and as we get older, we direct the way we like to see things. We want to treat the actors the way we would have liked to be treated if we were doing this show.”
The play was initially slated to be performed in late January but was postponed until April after an outbreak of the Omicron variant. That doesn’t hamper the enthusiasm that the actors and actresses carry for the play. Hampton Rowe, who plays Charlie, is said that the role is a lot more challenging than one would think. The Raleigh native spent five years in Los Angeles after graduating with a bachelor’s in fine arts before settling in Winston-Salem to work in the local theatre scene.
“This play, like its name, has been a foreign experience — anything but traditional, and a fun production at that. I was lucky enough to be cast as Charlie, the foreigner himself, which is a lot more challenging than one would think since he is sort of creating his character as the story goes, being present in his reaction. The most ironic part is that he wants to be a nobody but gets invested in everything around him,” said Hampton Rowe. “I had actually seen this show about 15 years ago and thought it was hilarious.”
Similar to Rowe, his co-star Maryl Wilson, a Wisconsin native who plays Betty Meeks, found her home in Winston-Salem after a 20-year hiatus from the stage to raise her children.
“I was fortunate enough to be welcomed into the Camel City family, and receive the part of Betty Meeks, who is the resort lodge owner, and mother to all her guests. She is a widow in her 80’s that maintains a sarcastically sweet nature,” Wilson said. “This is my first time playing a character again. I played this role back in college, so to have the chance to reprise the role in a completely different space with a completely different cast, even directors who are coming at it from a different angle, has been so much fun. You think as an actor, who has done a performance, which you would remember specific details and how you went about certain actions, but you can’t. You have to be open to trying the character in a new way. “
Wilson said the show is for everyone.
“It’s a show you attend when you just want to laugh and have a good time. The people are relatable and a little unusual since it takes place in the south but was written by someone who wasn’t from the south, so it is interesting to see his take on the southern persona.”
In the theatre realm, drama is considered easy, while comedy is categorized as hard since the only thing you don’t have in rehearsal is an audience to know where all the laughs are.
“What makes comedy so special is that it is a collaborative effort, much more so than any other genre. If one can carry a comedy, they have succeeded as a playwright, director, or actor,” Wilson said.
For more information and ticket sales, visit https://camelcityplayhouse.com/.
